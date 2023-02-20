Kaia Kanepi out of Dubai WTA1000 tournament in round one

Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Kaia Kanepi is out of the Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, UAE, after losing her round one clash with Viktoriya Tomova (Bulgaria) on Sunday, in straight sets, 6:3, 6,1.

The event is in the WTA1000 category, the highest level after the four grand slam tournaments.

Tomova, ranked 100th in the world, served up four aces to Kanepi's two, though committed two double faults as well, while the Estonian's rate by this stat stood at zero.

Kanepi, currently ranked 48th in the world, won one out of two break points presented to her, while the Bulgarian player converted five out of 12.

The entire encounter at the Aviation Club Tennis Center lasted an hour and 20 minutes.

Tomova next meets world number three Jessica Pegula (U.S.). The american was the runner up in the recent WTA500 tournament in Doha, Qatar.

The top-level WTA1000 competition in Dubai is the third of a trio of tournaments in the region to have taken place this month; the Doha contest followed a WTA500 tournament in Abu Dhabi.

Estonia's top player, Anett Kontaveit, had to pull out of Abu Dhabi due to injury and has missed the Doha and Dubai tournaments, as a result.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

