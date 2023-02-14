Anett Kontaveit confirms back injury, hopes to be competing again in March

A back injury has forced Anett Kontaveit out of the prestigious World Tennis Association tournaments taking place in Doha, Qatar and Dubai, United Arab Emirates this week and next week.

Kontaveit wrote on her social media page Monday that: "I just wanna keep you guys posted. It has been a tough beginning for 2023...I have been feeling my back in most matches I have played since October last year," adding that she had sought treatment for the issue.

"So I've decided to take a few weeks, which unfortunately means I have to skip tournaments in Doha and Dubai. I am working with my team to help myself as much as I can, and I really hope to be ready for IW (Indian Wells-ed.) and Miami in March."

The injury had niggled Kontaveit in her round one victory over Shuai Zhang (PRC) in Abu Dhabi last week, and forced her to concede a forfeit victory to Shelby Rogers (U.S.) in round two, during the deciding set.

Kontaveit is also likely to drop out of the WTA top 50 next week, after winning just two out of seven games since last fall's WTA250 tournament in her home town, Tallinn, where she was runner-up.

Kontaveit reached round two of the Australian Open last month.

Last summer, she was ranked as high as second in the world.

