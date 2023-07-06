Estonian swimmer Jefimova takes 50m gold at junior Euros in Belgrade

Estonia's top female swimmer Eneli Jefimova successfully defended her 50m breaststroke title on Wednesday at the European Junior Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. The win was Jefimova's fifth junior gold, with the Estonian now looking to add this year's 100m and 200m titles to her already impressive medal collection.

Jefimova took the gold medal after swimming 30.33 seconds, an improvement of 0.11 seconds on her winning time from last year's European Junior Swimming Championships in Bucharest, Romania .

Poland's Karolina Piechowicz finished second, taking the silver medal with a swim of 31.18 seconds and Sweden's Olivia Klint claimed bronze in 31.23 seconds.

16-year-old Jefimova already holds the Estonian national record for the women's 50m breaststroke, having recorded a time of 30.08 seconds last year.

"I'm happy because my fastest time came in the final. However, there is still a very long way to go the most important race [the World Championships] is still two weeks away. So, we are preparing for and looking forward to the next races," said Jefimova.

The victory on Wednesday was Jefimova fifth European Junior gold. Last year, the Estonian took first prize in the 50, 100 and 200 meter breaststroke in Bucharest, adding to her victory in the 100 meters in Rome in 2021.

Jefimova will be looking to add to her gold medal tally in Serbia, in both the 200m event on Thursday, and then the 100m on Saturday.

