Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova becomes junior world champion

Eneli Jefimova.
Eneli Jefimova. Source: Karli Saul
Swimmer Eneli Jefimova was crowned the junior world champion of women's 50 meters breaststroke at the 2023 World Junior Championships in Israel.

Jefimova won with a time of 30.42 seconds and secured Estonia's first ever junior world championships medal in swimming. "The preliminary heat was the best, both in terms of how I felt and my time. Still, I am very glad to be the junior world champion. It means a lot to me," Jefimova said.

Silver went to New Zealand's Monique Wieruszowski (+0.26) and Bronze to U.S. swimmer Piper Enge (+0.32).

Jefimova will also compete in the women's 100 meters breaststroke on Wednesday.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

