Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova becomes junior world champion
Swimmer Eneli Jefimova was crowned the junior world champion of women's 50 meters breaststroke at the 2023 World Junior Championships in Israel.
Jefimova won with a time of 30.42 seconds and secured Estonia's first ever junior world championships medal in swimming. "The preliminary heat was the best, both in terms of how I felt and my time. Still, I am very glad to be the junior world champion. It means a lot to me," Jefimova said.
Silver went to New Zealand's Monique Wieruszowski (+0.26) and Bronze to U.S. swimmer Piper Enge (+0.32).
Jefimova will also compete in the women's 100 meters breaststroke on Wednesday.
