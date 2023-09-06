Confusion as Jefimova reaches semi-final but misses out on world record

News
Eneli Jefimova.
Eneli Jefimova. Source: SCANPIX/AFP
News

On day three of the 2023 World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel, Estonia's Eneli Jefimova reached the semi-finals of the women's 100m breaststroke after posting the quickest time in the heats.

Jefimova won her heat with a time of 1 minute 7.37 seconds, smashing what had been believed to be the previous record of 1 minute 7.71 seconds, held by Lisa Fissneider of Italy for the past 12 years.

However, a few hours later the Estonian Swimming Federation announced that the information in the databases had been updated and that in fact the current world junior record for the event still belongs to Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania, with a time of 1 minute 6.61 seconds.

Second fastest in the preliminaries was Spain's Jimena Ruiz of Spain, who was almost half a second slower than the Estonian.

On Monday, Jefimova recorded a time of 30.19 seconds in the preliminaries of the women's 50m breaststroke, knocking more than a second off her previous junior world record of 31.25 seconds.

Jefimova went on to take gold in that event, finishing with a time of 30.42 seconds in  Tuesday evening's final.

Next up for Jefimova is the semi-final of the 100m breaststroke, which takes place on Wednesday evening at 6.34 p.m. Estonian time.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

