Jefimova misses out on second swimming gold at world junior championships

News
Eneli Jefimova.
Eneli Jefimova. Source: ERR Sport
News

Estonia's Eneli Jefimova had to settle for second place in the final of the women's 100m breaststroke at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel.

Jefimova set a new world championship junior record in the semi-final with a time of 1 minute 6.23 seconds, nearly a second and a half faster than Canada's Alexanne Lepage.

However, in Thursday's final, it was the Canadian, who took the win, swimming 1 minute 6.58 seconds, 0.26 seconds ahead of Jefimova.

At the half-way point, Jefimova was more than a second ahead of Lepage, before tiring and slipping back into second place. The bronze went to Jimena Ruiz of Spain (+0.67).

"Technically, as a coach, I can say that it was the wrong swim, the number of strokes and the tempo were not at all what she normally swims. In the turn, I knew something was wrong and the last 50 meters were already a second slower than in the semi-final. Eneli is really disappointed and I will wait until she has calmed down to find out exactly what happened," said Jefimova's coach Henry Hein after the final.

On Wednesday, Jefimova was crowned world junior champion in the 50m breaststroke with a time of 30.42 seconds.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:16

Auditor general: We can't talk orderly finances when state budget unclear

11:02

State high schools in Tallinn see other schools dial back class sizes

10:30

Jefimova misses out on second swimming gold at world junior championships

10:27

ERR in Ukraine: Locals returning to Kupiansk despite bombing

09:45

Unemployment in Estonia expected to continue rising until Q1 2024

08:59

Estonian PM: Finland key to shutting down Russia trade

08:24

Prime Minister's Office refuses to release Kallas statements, loan contract

07:50

Number of reburied Red Army soldiers nears 2,000 in Estonia

07:31

Educating a student most expensive on Ruhnu, least in Narva

07:27

Select committee: Work of National Audit Office must not be obstructed

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.09

Aivo Peterson charged with treason

05.09

Thousands of Russian citizens in Latvia set to lose their residence permits

05.09

Layoffs reach software developers at startups in Estonia

07.09

Ussisõnad exercise brings reservists to streets of Tallinn

05.09

Expert: Renovated Tallinn streets invite drivers to speed

07.09

State cancels €17 million contract with EDF ration pack manufacturer

01.09

Edible invasive mushroom is spreading in Estonia

07.09

President: The prime minister has provided explanation but not answers

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: