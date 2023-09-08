Jefimova misses out on second swimming gold at world junior championships

Estonia's Eneli Jefimova had to settle for second place in the final of the women's 100m breaststroke at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel.

Jefimova set a new world championship junior record in the semi-final with a time of 1 minute 6.23 seconds, nearly a second and a half faster than Canada's Alexanne Lepage.

However, in Thursday's final, it was the Canadian, who took the win, swimming 1 minute 6.58 seconds, 0.26 seconds ahead of Jefimova.

At the half-way point, Jefimova was more than a second ahead of Lepage, before tiring and slipping back into second place. The bronze went to Jimena Ruiz of Spain (+0.67).

"Technically, as a coach, I can say that it was the wrong swim, the number of strokes and the tempo were not at all what she normally swims. In the turn, I knew something was wrong and the last 50 meters were already a second slower than in the semi-final. Eneli is really disappointed and I will wait until she has calmed down to find out exactly what happened," said Jefimova's coach Henry Hein after the final.

On Wednesday, Jefimova was crowned world junior champion in the 50m breaststroke with a time of 30.42 seconds.

--

