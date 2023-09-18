Estonian Olympic Committee rewards Jefimova with prize money for medal wins

In early September, the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) rewarded Eneli Jefimova, who won three medals at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel, with €5,000 and her coach Henry Heina with €2,500.

In Netanya, 16-year-old Jefimova became junior world champion in the women's 50m breaststroke, as well as taking silver in the 100m breaststroke and bronze in the 200m breaststroke.

Chair of the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) Urmas Sõõrumaa praised Jefimova for a fabulous season. "Eneli already showed at the European Junior Championships a few months ago that both her ability and determination are exceptional. Not everyone can produce these kinds of results at such a young age. Good luck for the Olympic season!" said Sõõrumaa.

Estonian athletes who win medals for international title competitions are awarded prize money in accordance with rules approved by the EOK's executive committee.

Coaches of medal-winning athletes are also entitled to receive a bonus totaling half the amount paid to the athlete they have trained. At the request of the EOK, the prize money will be allocated by the Estonian Ministry of Culture.

