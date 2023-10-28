Jefimova sets Estonian records in Kohtla-Järve

Eneli Jefimova.
Eneli Jefimova. Source: Karli Saul
On Saturday in Kohtla-Järve, Eneli Jefimova set a new Estonian short- course record in the 50-meter breaststroke.

Jefimova covered the distance in the short pool with a time of 29.66, beating second-placed Ute Viktoria Liu Yeung (Kohtla-Järve Water Sports Club) by more than five seconds.

The previous record of 29.81 also belonged to Jefimova and was set at the Estonian Junior and Youth Short Course Championships last December. In the long pool, Jefimova's Estonian record is 30.08, set in Budapest last year.

Shortly afterwards, in Kohtla-Järve, Jefimova also set the Estonian junior short course record in the 100 meter medley relay with a new top score of 1.02,03 from Saturday. The previous record (1.02,44) belonged to Jane Trep from 2003.

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Kristina Kersa

radio tallinn

