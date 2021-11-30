Saturday's Eesti Laul quarter finals heat features foreign language songs

All 10 entrants in the third Eesti Laul quarter final on Saturday. Source: ERR
The third Eesti Laul quarter final heat takes place this Saturday and will be broadcast live by ETV. This time, all entries will have their lyrics in foreign languages – in practice entirely in English. Eesti Laul is Estonia's annual competition to pick its entry into the Eurovision Song Contest.

Singers Ott Lepland and Laura Põldvere, both of whom have represented Estonia in Eurovision in recent years (Põldvere twice) are presenting the heat, which starts at 9.35 p.m. on Saturday, December 4.

As with the other quarter-final heats, there are 10 contestants, five of whom will go through to the semi-finals.

Saturday's entries are, in alphabetical order, with the songwriters in brackets:

  • Alabama Watchdog "Move On"  (Ken Einberg, Taaniel Pogga and Sven Seinpere).
  • Anna Sahlene "Champion"  (Anna Sahlene, Nicklas Eklund, Dagmar Oja and Kaire Vilgats).
  • DeLulu "Music Saved My Soul" :(Written by Taavi Paomets, Mairo Marjamaa, Inga Tislar.
  • Elina Nechayeva "Remedy" (Sven Lõhmus and Elina Nechayeva).
  • Goodreason "Three Days Ago" (Hele-Mai Mängel).
  • Lauri Pihlap "Take Me Home"  (Lauri Pihlap).
  • Levvis " Let's Talk About " (Aleksei Baruzdin).
  • Merilin Mälk "Little Girl" (Karl-Ander Reismann).
  • Shira "Under Water" (Marika Rodionova, Kristi Raias and Johannes Laas).
  •  Stefan "Hope"  (Stefan Airapetjan and Karl-Ander Reismann).

Two on the list have represented Estonia in the Eurovision Song Contest grand final in the past. Elina Nechayeva placed eighth with her song, "La Forza", in 2018, while Anna Sahlene, a Swedish national, finished third for Estonia back in 2002 with the song "Runaway".

The fourth and final quarter final is the following Saturday, December 11, with entrants to be announced next Monday.

The two semi-finals, followed by the Eesti Laul grand final at the Saku Suurhall, take place in February.

Coverage of the third quarter final heat starts at 9.35 p.m. Saturday and is viewable on ETV (in Estonian) and ETV+ (in Russian), as well as on ERR's Jupiter streaming channel and Eesti Laul's own website.

The two quarter finals which have already taken place can be viewed on the Jupiter channel here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

