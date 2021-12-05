Next group of Eesti Laul semi-finalists picked

The third quarter-final of the Eesti Laul song contest to find Estonia's next Eurovision entry took place on Saturday evening, with the songs in English this time. Five performers made the cut.

Viewers voted for:

STEFAN "Hope"

Elina Nechayeva "Remedy"

Anna Sahlene "Champion"

The jury vote went to:

Alabama Watchdog "Move On"

Merilin Mälk "Little Girl"

Other quarter-finalists:

DeLulu – Music Saved My Soul

Goodreasons – Three Days Ago

Lauri Pihlap – Take Me Home

Levvis – Let's Talk About

Shira – Under Water

The Eesti Laul quarter-finals jury is made up of musicians Sissi, Synne Valtri and Egert Milder, vocal coach Maiken, advertising and television expert Olav Osolin, Raadio 2 host Bert Järvet, Sky Plus program manager Vaido Pannel and Star FM host Andres Puusepp.

The fourth and final quarter final is the following Saturday, December 11, with entrants to be announced next Monday.

The two semi-finals, followed by the Eesti Laul grand finale at the Saku Suurhall, take place in February.

