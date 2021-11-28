Gallery: Second semi-final of Eesti Laul song contest

Viewers and judges of the Eesti Laul song contest to find Estonia's next Eurovision song picked the second set of semi-finalists on Saturday.

Viewers sent to the semi-final:

Triin Niitoja and Frants Tikerpuu - Laululind

Helen - Vaata minu poole

Andrei Zevakin fest. Grete Paia - Mis nüüd saab

Judges picked:

Jyrise - Plaksuta

Kaia-Liisa Kesler - Vaikus

The song contest's jury is made up of Sissi, Synne Valtri, Egert Milder, Maiken, Olav Osolin, Bert Järvet, Vaido Pannel and Andres Puusepp.

A total of 40 songs are competing, with ten going head to head during every quarter-final.

--

