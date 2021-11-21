Gallery: First quarter-final of Eesti Laul

The first quarter-final of the Eesti Laul song contest was held on Saturday.

The first five semi-finalists were picked on Saturday and will move on to the semi-finals to be held on February 3 and 5. The grand finale of the song contest to determine Estonia's Eurovision song contest performer will be held on February 12.

The first five semi-finalists are:

Evelin Samuel – Waterfall

Stig Rästa – Interstellar

Boamadu – Mitte kauaks

picked by popular vote by people calling in and:

Maian – Meeletu

as picked by a jury made up of Sissi, Synne Valtri, Egert Milder, Maiken, Olav Osolin, Bert Järvet, Vaido Pannel and Andres Puusepp.

A total of 40 songs are competing, with ten going head to head during every quarter-final.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!