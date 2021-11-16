First 10 Eesti Laul quarter finalists unveiled

The 10 artists to be taking part in the first quarter finals heat of Eesti Laul, the annual song contest to decide on Estonia's entry to the Eurovision Song Contest, have been named, ahead of the heat itself, this Saturday evening. The quarter finals will be shown as a part of the 'Ringvaade' current affairs show.

Four quarter finals heats in total are to be held, with five songs from each going through to February's semi-final.

The 10 entrants, in alphabetical order, with songwriters in brackets are:

Boamadu "Mitte kauaks". (Peeter Priks, Keith Mutvei).

Evelin Samuel, "Waterfall". (Glen Pilvre, Priit Pajusaar, Katrin Pärn).

Fiona and Me "Feel Like This. (Fiona and Me).

Jaagup Tuisk "Kui vaid". (Jaagup Tuisk, Rita Bavanati, Lauri Räpp).

Kéa "Everytime". (Andrei Zevakin, Ketter Orav).

Little Mess "Hea päev". (Timo Vendt, Tanja Mihhailova-Saar, Andra Teede).

Maian "Meeletu". (Maian Lomp, Gevin Niglas).

Peter Põder "Koos lõpuni". (Peter Põder, Raul Krebs).

Stig Rästa "Interstellar". (Stig Rästa, Victor Crone, Herman Gardarfve, David Lingren Zacharias, Fred Krieger).

Traffic "Kaua veel". (Karl Killing, Andreas Poom, Fred Krieger, Silver Laas, Vallo Kikas).

Saturday's quarter finals, along with the three ensuing heats on the subsequent Saturdays, will involve public voting, which will take place in tandem with a jury vote. Public votes can be cast during each song's performance.

The 40 quarter finalists themselves are a shortlist of over 200 original entrants.

Hosts of the quarter finals are singers Tanel Padar and Eda-Ines Etti, who have both represented Estonia in the Eurovision, in Padar's case winning the final in 2001.

The jury consists of: Andi Raig, Bert Järvet, Eda-Ines Etti, Eric Kammiste, Heili Klandorf, Henri Laumets, Hugo Martin Maasikas, Jürgen Pärnsalu, Kadiah, Kaspar Viilup, Kerli Kivilaan, Lauri Laubre, Leonardo Romanello, Liis Lemsalu, Meelis Meri, Tarmo Hõbe and Thea Paluoja.

The quarter finals "Ringvaade" live broadcasts start at 7 p.m. Estonian time on Saturday November 20, Saturday November 27, Saturday, December 4 and Saturday, December 11, and can be viewed on ETV, in Russian on ETV+ and on the Eesti Laul website.

The semi-finals will take place over two heats on February 3 and February 5, while the grand final to decide who will represent Estonia at the Eurovision semi-finals – and if they qualify, the finals – in Italy in 2022, takes place on February 12 at the Saku Suurhall.

Last year's Eesti Laul winner – Uku Suviste, who had also won in 2020 only for the finals to be canceled due to the pandemic – did not make it through the semi-finals of the Eurovision itself.

