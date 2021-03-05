Singer: Eesti Laul songs lack development

Singer Elina Nechayeva, who represented Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2018, chose her five favorite artists from this year's Eesti Laul, the contest whose winner goes on to enter the overall finals. Speaking to Raadio 2 Friday morning, Nechayeva admitted that in the case of all the songs, there is a lack of development.

"I like it when a song is interesting and it is developing. This is the most important. I think there was a lack of it in this year's songs. But there isn't this 'wow' effect [this year]. And that is very important for me," Nechayeva said.

The singer chose Suured Tüdruk's "Heaven's Not That Far Tonight", Uku Suviste's "The Lucky One", Sissi's "Time", Jüri Pootsmann's "Magus Melanhoolia" and Kadri Voorand's "Energy" as the best of this year's crop.

So far as the finals go, Nechayeva says she is keeping her fingers crossed for Uku Suviste the most, as she was sorry he didn't get his chance to represent Estonia last year; Suviste won Eesti Laul, but the finals were then canceled due to the pandemic.

"Due to this stupid coronavirus, being left without Eurovision is still a disaster," Nechayeva, who last year presented her own videos of how she was faring in lock-down, said.

Eesti Laul 2021's victor will be announced this Saturday, March 6.

