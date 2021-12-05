Price of electricity to hit record €290,06 on Monday

Light bulbs.
Light bulbs. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The average price of electricity in the Estonian region of the Nord Pool energy market will reach €290.06 on Monday. The previous record was broken on November 29 when the price reached €263,96.

The average price for the month of November was €116.78, up 2.8 times year-over-year when the monthly average market price was €40.99.

Before 2021, the record price of electricity in the Estonian region was €124.77 per MWh on July 20, 2014. The November 29 record is 111.6 percent higher.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

