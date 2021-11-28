Price of electricity to hit record-breaking €263.96 on Monday

The average price of electricity in the Estonian region of the Nord Pool energy market will reach €263.96 on Monday, with the price exceeding €400 briefly in the evening. The previous record was broken on Sunday.

The minimum price of electricity will be €130.05 per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Monday, with the price forecast to climb to €421.87 between five and six p.m. The price during peak consumption time will be €342.98, the Nord Pool website suggests.

The previous record price of €188.09 was set on Sunday, November 28.

The average price of electricity came to €105.61 in October, up 2.8 times year-over-year.

Before 2021, the record price of electricity in the Estonian region was €124.77 per MWh on July 20, 2014. The November 29 record is 111.6 percent higher.

--

