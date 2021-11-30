Elektrilevi to raise network tariff by 3 percent from March

Citing a sharp rise in the price of electricity, Elektrilevi OU, the distribution network company of Estonia's state-owned Eesti Energia Group, will raise the average price of network services by 3 percent from March 1, 2022.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday that the electricity network also needs electricity to operate, and this cost has increased by 61 percent for Elektrilevi.

"Input prices have increased by half in some cases, but we have managed to avoid major increases in network charges by consistently and efficiently organizing and digitizing the work of Elektrilevi," CEO Mihkel Härm said.

The price of network services last increased in 2013. Since then, the network tariff has fallen by a total of 20 percent on four occasions, most recently in 2019.

Elektrilevi said that alongside the 3 percent hike, it will introduce more flexible network packages as of March 1, 2022 so that customers can manage their consumption more wisely and thereby reduce their electricity bills.

According to Elektrilevi, multi-tariff packages and more flexible network pricing are part of their strategy to support the green transition. When consumption in the grid is low, network charges will be more favorable. When consumption in the grid is high, the price will be higher too.

A reduced tariff will also apply on national holidays. The night tariff will be extended by one hour on weekdays and will apply from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The CEO said that Elektrilevi will make the change of package as easy as possible for customers.

"Starting from February, Elektrilevi customers will be able to check at the self-service website which package we recommend to them based on their current consumption. It will be possible to make a package change conveniently there," he added.

Elektrilevi customers will receive a personal notification about the new packages. The size of the price change varies by package. Price lists have been approved by the Competition Authority.

Elektrilevi operates approximately 63,000 kilometers of power lines and 25,300 substations. The distribution network company has more than 533,000 customers.

--

