Consumers also worried about gas price inflation

Price increases are not causing only electricity consumers to worry, as the price of gas is also on its way up.

ETV's daily affairs show visited Ilmar, a pensioner now living alone after the death of his wife some time ago. Ilmar lives in a 180-square meter house heated by gas. While he did not find his electricity bill in the mail on Monday evening, his gas bill came in through e-mail - €240.

"That was with modest heating. I was able to wait a little last month, turned on the heat a little later. I delayed to about 6 p.m., sometime even 8 p.m. to save some," Ilmar said.

Regardless of his cut-costing options, Ilmar does not receive enough pension to continue paying the increased bills. He is now hoping his children can help him out, the man admitted. But their monthly bills have also gone up considerably.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said it is an overall issue. "Certainly, low-income families are under more pressure, but the entire economy is actually under pressure. All prices, including food, will begin growing," Kõlvart said.

The mayor said the incorrect approach is to give state aid only to the poorer families. He noted that middle-class families are also being hit hard.

Responding to a question from reporter Johannes Tralla about what could help against the shocking gas and electricity prices, Kõlvart said: "It seems currently that lowering VAT would be the best and most effective option."

While gas prices on European markets circled around €20 per Mwh, prices have now stabilized around €90 per Mwh, Eesti Gaas board member Raul Kotov said. It reaches consumers with a little delay regardless of contracts so many consumers are still awaiting their shock.

The good news is that there is no gas shortage. "The gas is there in Latvian reserves and there is no fear of a shortage of gas for the upcoming winter," Kotov noted.

It is another thing by itself if people turn their heating low in fear of increased bills. "I woke up in the morning to put on the space heater... You look at electricity bills and do not even want to turn that on," Ilmar said. "I do not know what will happen from the new year. If gas prices were to go up on January 1. I can't imagine what will happen. Prices are going up every month."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!