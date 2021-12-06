Full capacity electricity production will not affect stock exchange price

Economy
Lights.
Lights. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Economy

State-owned energy group Eesti Energia has started up all its production capacities due to the increased demand for electricity, but this will not help bring the current extremely high stock exchange prices down.

Eesti Energia spokesperson Priit Luts confirmed that the Narva power plants do not contribute to the formation of the high prices. "Narva power plants have not shaped the stock market price for a long time, because they are not the most expensive production methods on the market. Electricity production from gas has been more expensive than production from coal or oil shale for a long time. Not to mention reserve power plants," Luts said.

The stock exchange price is determined by the capacity offered by all market participants and the price is dictated by the one who is the last to launch its reserves to cover demand.

"We are not an island, the price does not depend on how high a price the plants are producing electricity at for us. Even if we had more production by a half, the price would still not come down, because that electricity is moving elsewhere. We do not create the price. The question is at what price the last [producers added to the grid] will agree to launch their reserves," Luts said.

In addition to oil shale, the more modern Enefit Power plants also use retort gas and waste wood as fuel to reduce CO2 emissions and be more competitive in the market.

Eesti Energia has utilized the entire production capacity of the Narva power plants. Blocks number 3, 4, 5, 6, 8 of Eesti Elektrijaam and block 11 of Balti Elektrijaam are in operation. Of these, block number 3 had been preserved until now, it was put into use on Nov. 25. Block number 4 was connected to the network in September.

"Everything there is is in operation, except for the Auvere power plant, which is expected to return to the market on Dec. 13," Luts said, explaining that the Auvere plant has been out of operation since the end of November due to a failure of the external heat exchanger.

Eesti Energia's plants are operating at a total capacity of almost 900 MW on Monday. Wind farms and cogeneration plants add a pinch of capacity as well. The production volume in Estonia was 1,200 MW at 11 a.m. At the same time, Estonia's demand was 1,500 MW.

Ain Köster, head of communications of transmission system operator (TSO) Elering, told ERR that electricity supply is guaranteed throughout the region, but the price of electricity will start to rise further with the introduction of reserves.

"There is still a small reserve, but it is important to re-establish capacity unused due to emergency or scheduled maintenance, especially in the Baltic countries. Still in reserve are the strategic reserves of Finland and Sweden and the emergency reserves of the Baltic states, but their launch will mean even higher electricity prices than today's peak," Köster said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

LATEST NEWS

20:52

142,500 vaccine doses sent by Estonia arrive in Uganda

20:25

Full capacity electricity production will not affect stock exchange price

17:49

Estonian police, prosecutors bust dark web drug market

17:15

Survey: 51 percent of population against mandatory vaccinations

16:48

Unemployment Insurance Fund: Shortage of skilled workforce in Estonia

16:22

Gallery: Põhjala Factory unveils year-end exhibition

15:59

Pandemic uncertainty affecting folk dance groups negatively

15:27

Offensive cyber operations exercise kicks off in Estonia

15:04

New fixed electricity contracts could see prices increasing 100 percent

14:51

Government may ease restrictions on entertainment at nightclubs' request

14:31

Tram acquisition to cost Tallinn €71 million

14:25

Average price of electricity to hit record €469 on Tuesday

14:07

Record low number of first vaccine doses administered last week

13:32

Tallinn to pay all students €50 in study allowance from 2022

12:59

EXPO Dubai 2020 Podcast: What makes a city smart?

12:35

Põlva Hospital removes all coronavirus wards

12:07

Gallery: A walk around frosty Tallinn at sunrise

11:34

EUobserver: Hungary and Estonia blocking EU tax reform

11:02

Levadia crowned Estonian champs after snowy final match

10:31

Health Board: 240 hospitalized patients, 301 new cases, 2 deaths

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: