PM presents four counterarguments for Center's energy VAT reduction idea

News
Exercise Okas 2021 in progress on the eastern border at Narva, where Prime MInister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and EDF commander Lt. Gen. Martin Herem were given an overview Saturday.
Exercise Okas 2021 in progress on the eastern border at Narva, where Prime MInister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and EDF commander Lt. Gen. Martin Herem were given an overview Saturday. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) pushed back on coalition partner Center Party's idea to lower VAT on energy and pointed out four counterarguments for why it would not be the best idea.

"Lowering VAT on electricity comes with several issues. The first issue is a requirement to amend legislation, which will take at least three months. This would not help the people with difficulties currently," Kallas said on Thursday.

Secondly, a VAT reduction would only cover 10 percent of the recent electricity inflation. "Thirdly, it would be directed all and not just those that are really in trouble. If we give a little to everyone, we cannot assist those really in need," the prime minister added.

Her final counterargument was that lowering energy prices for all would not help in terms of energy saving, meaning the actual effect of the reduction would be very light.

Responding to a question about why Center politicians are clamoring for a reduction on energy VAT, Kallas said: "Because it sounds good politically and Center wants to show what they are standing for. Our focus and desire is to help those that are in serious need, we will direct aid to the 325,000 families, 600,000 people, that have difficulties managing the price increases."

Center's Riigikogu group sent out a press release on Wednesday evening, in which they stated the party will propose lowering the VAT on electricity, gas and heating from 20 percent to 9 percent from January to April. In addition, Center is also applying for a retroactive (from October 1 2021) gas excise rate for intensive gas consumers.

"Maintaining the energy VAT level would increase inflation even further and the state would be the only winner, increasing its income from the pockets of its population. The question is not just households, but the economy as a whole - a sharp price increase for energy carriers affects jobs, costs on transport and foodstuffs," Center Party Riigikogu group chair Jaanus Karilaid said.

"Supportive solutions must be implemented in parallel to manage the crisis effectively. We are working so the measures that support Estonian people would be implemented. We hope Reform Party understands the seriousness of the situation," Karilaid noted.

Riigikogu opposition Isamaa Party, the Social Democratic Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) have also expressed support for a reduction on energy VAT.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:05

PM presents four counterarguments for Center's energy VAT reduction idea

14:39

Estonia to decide on use of Janssen booster doses before year's end

14:11

Institutions must create possibility to inform of internal offenses

13:45

US defense budget holds €175 million for Baltics

13:29

11 p.m. closing time restriction to be eased for New Year's celebrations Updated

13:18

Foreign affairs committee chair: Russia attempting to destroy NATO

12:45

Wiiralt scholarship laureates announced

12:11

Russian ambassador: Much room for development in Estonian-Russian relations

11:32

Estonia to put three 5G frequency authorizations up for auction

11:20

Ministry denies Belarus goods transiting through Estonia breach sanctions

10:59

Health Board: 259 hospitalized covid patients, 647 new cases

10:24

Tallink hopes to reach 70 percent of pre-pandemic passenger level in summer

09:57

Ministry plans to create joint state fleet

09:26

Minister proposes relaxation of Estonia's foreign worker hiring rules

08:55

Plans for more trees and outdoor gyms win Tallinn's participatory budget

08:34

EDF commander: Armed forces could take delivery of MLRS weapons by 2024

15.12

Auvere power plant up and running again

15.12

Ministry demands return of part of Ironman competition grant Updated

15.12

E-census open from the end of December

15.12

Covid medicines delivery date still open

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

11.12

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from December 13

15.12

Tallinn's New Year's Eve fireworks show to be held at Inglirand Beach

15.12

Tallink suspends Tallinn-Stockholm line for one month

15.12

Government to decide events' time limit for end of year on Thursday

14.12

Estonia to start screening background of foreign investments

09:26

Minister proposes relaxation of Estonia's foreign worker hiring rules

15.12

Illness downtrend over, reproduction number growing again

14.12

Lutsar: Omicron variant could have positive effects

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: