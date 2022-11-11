Kairi Tilga: National Library city space could be car-free and diverse

Opinion
Kairi Tilga.
Kairi Tilga. Source: Johan-Paul Hion
Opinion

If we could link the landmarks of democracy, the National Library and the Parliament, through developing a green, culturally diverse metropolitan area between these sites, this space could tell a story, educate and represent the values that matter to us, writes Kairi Tilga, the head of the non-governmental organization Estonian Cooperation Assembly.

ETV2 culture program "Kultuuristuudio. Arutelu" posed the question of whether we need more culture in our everyday public spaces. The subject was worthwhile since cultural issues are rarely addressed in our urban development debates.

We are still in the process of redistributing urban space, and the paradigm is shifting. Only when we make more space for people in the city, when it is safe and accessible, can we truly understand what a pleasant environment is and what could be seen in that space.

The revitalization of urban space through cultural memory, the role of cultural institutions in the formation of public space in neighborhoods, the development of communities, and seeing public space as a vehicle for cultural identity are not the concern for our current urban planners, architects, let alone politicians.

Helsinki Oodi (the city's central library) is located in the city center; the building's beautiful architecture and location are not, of course, coincidental. They are motivated by Finland's fundamental principles of liberty, openness, equality, education and culture. The space in front of the library is not a parking lot, but rather a place for all sorts of activities, with the national parliament building visible in the distance. It is a dense and diverse metropolitan environment, which creates the empathic city space. This was the subject that Helen Sooväli-Sepping, the urban geographer and editor-in-chief of the Estonian Human Development Report, brought up at the program.

As we look forward to the rebirth of the National Library of Estonia (Rahvusraamatukogu) building and its contents, one could only hope that, in addition to the interior of the building, the space in front of the building will also be brought into the 21st century. This would not be possible without car-free space in front of the National Library. The urban space in the front of this building is a matter of culture.

We would be able to connect to the Tõnismägi green area if we can direct cars and dangerous traffic away from the main entrance of the temple of democracy and culture, which offers exceptional opportunity for a city space rich in culture and memory. It is precisely this small green space that should be filled with stories and monuments, pleasant greenery and seating areas. A breathing space and a meeting place.

And, looking from above, the National Library and the space in front of it have a great natural connection with Toompea tänav, a street that embodies our democracy and freedom. If we could link these landmarks of democracy (the National Library and the Parliament), such an urban space could tell a story, educate and express in city space the values that are important to us.

A modern, empathetic and diverse urban space should not be only realized from the top down approach by architects and planners, but should also made by gradually encouraging simpler, experimental interventions that emerge from multiple interconnections, potentially resulting in spatial diversity.

Tallinn Literary Center in Kadriorg (Tallinna Kirjanduskeskus) and the Kalamaja Community Museum (Kalamaja muuseum) are two good examples. Tuning into the surrounding neighborhood (engaging and encouraging community participation), and bringing activities out into the street or larger public space benefits the cultural institution, the city and the people. Closing the main road leading to Kadriorg (Koidula tänav) to cars for the first time six years ago was a brave move, bringing literature (and still focusing on classics!) and culture to the street.

One of the best examples of empathetic and culturally sensitive space occurred through street art, exhibitions, light installations, music, theater, discussions, and city tours that translated the area's literary heritage into the language of space.

This type of public space is not limited to the city centers of Tallinn or Tartu. In the spatial identity of small towns, culture and tradition can be the most effective means of discovering one's own identity, fostering hometown pride, and discussing the city's ideals. To achieve this, bottom-up initiatives, one-day experiments, and collaborations must also be encouraged.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:32

Lauri Läänemets: Diverse contacts key in defense policy

13:25

Gallery: Porto Franco hearing gets underway at Harju County Court

12:57

Kairi Tilga: National Library city space could be car-free and diverse

12:29

Estonian Kristin Tattar named US Disc Golf Pro Tour player of the year

12:16

Head of Center in Ida-Viru County critical of Yana Toom running in district

11:49

Estonia may have to pay out Russian pensions to local residents itself

11:31

Meelis Oidsalu: Interior minister's collective defense gamble dangerous

11:03

Feature: Erasmus 'family' provides spark to light up matchdays in Tartu

10:50

Former SDE chair Indrek Saar not running for Riigikogu anymore

10:12

Pääru Oja: I'm not sure if 'Tallinn Film Studios' is such a good idea

err news feature

Most Read articles

10.11

Explainer: Why do I need to wear a reflector during winter in Estonia?

10.11

Platforms: Ghost kitchens rising trend in Estonia

09.11

Defense minister explains why British battlegroup is leaving Estonia

10.11

Government approves bill to remove Soviet-era insignia from public spaces

10.11

Gallery: Estonia celebrates Mardipäev

09.11

Andreas Kaju: Donald Trump was the biggest loser in the US midterms

10.11

Survey: Estonians do not believe major military attack is very likely

10.11

Government planning to tighten moped driving requirements

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: