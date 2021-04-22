Tartu's new comprehensive plan goes on public display

The comprehensive plan for the City of Tartu 2040+ went on public display this week and can be viewed until May 20. The council is waiting for feedback from residents.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) invites all residents of Tartu to actively join in the discussion regarding the comprehensive plan.

"This is Tartu's most important development document, in which we will be setting the city's spatial development directions for the next couple of decades," he said.

The main task of the new comprehensive plan is to connect the Tähtvere area, which joined Tartu during the course of administrative reform, with the city. However, many other topics have also been specified in the plan, and all parts of the comprehensive plan are open for discussion.

The comprehensive plan is available in a new digital book format on the Tartu website homepage. It can also be seen during the public exhibition at the Town Hall Information Centre and the Ilmatsalu Hobby Centre.

Feedback can be given until May 20 in the digital book environment of the general plan, by e-mail (Lpmko@tartu.ee) or by standard letter (Raekoja plats 3, Tartu).

On May 3, public discussions will begin in different districts of the city and discussions will also take place on the topics of the Emajõgi hiking trail and non-motorized traffic. In connection with preventing the spread of the coronavirus the discussions will take place online. Detailed information about the discussions, along with web links, can be found on the Tartu website before the discussions begin.

Information about Tartu's comprehensive plan can be seen on www.tartu.ee/uldplaneering2040

--

