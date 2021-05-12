Kallas: Vaccination must not lead to discrimination

A situation must not be created where vaccinated people have more rights than non-vaccinated people, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on Tuesday.

Speaking about vaccine passports on ETV's "Esimene stuudio" program, Kallas said: "We must not create a situation where some people seem to have more rights than others simply because they have been vaccinated. Some people cannot be vaccinated and we must not create discrimination."

Kallas said in some cases coronavirus testing can be used in place of vaccines.

Using the example of a future Song Festival, she said non-vaccinated people could be tested before the event rather than banned from entry altogether. The entry process would simply be quicker for those already vaccinated.

"In this case, nothing is taken away from anyone, some people just may be able to go faster and without much effort," she said.

Kallas said EU member states have different views on the uses of the coronavirus passports but there should be an agreement so the rules are applied evenly. This could apply to which vaccines are used and the creation of a common definition of who is vacinated.

Kallas said each country's vaccination certificates must be technologically compatible.

No rapid covid growth during school holidays

The Prime Minister also explained the decisions behind keeping children off school until May 17.

"What we feared last week was that we had not yet seen the results of the school holidays. Today, it became clear to us that our fears turned out not to be true. There was no explosive growth of the infection," she said.

Kallas denied there had been a disagreement between the coalition parties over the issue.

"We always have very thorough discussions and these discussions do not run along the lines of political parties," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!