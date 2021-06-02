Apollo Kino to open cinema in Tartu Tasku Center in fall

In fall, Apollo will open a new cinema in Tartu's Tasku Center, where previously a Cinamon movie theatre was located.

"We have a freshly signed cooperation contract with the Tasku Center to open our third cinema in Tartu, which is also the 11th Apollo cinema in Estonia," said Apollo Kino Baltikum CEO Kadri Ärm and added that there will be five halls in the new movie theater.

"Considering Tartu as a cultural stronghold and the cinema's location in the city center, we can certainly talk about value cinema to go with premieres and red carpet events," Ärm noted.

Cinamon closed its cinema in Tasku last September. The movie theater opened in 2008 and In 2017 renovation costing more than €1.5 million took place. Although the group wanted to continue serving its customers, after several failed attempts to find cooperation with the Tasku shopping center, they had no choice but to stop operations.

