Apollo to reopen several cinemas in Tallinn ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Apollo Movie Theater. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

From Wednesday (February 3) Apollo cinemas will be open in the Ülemiste and Solaris shopping centers in Tallinn. But, it is not known when movie theaters in Saare and Jõhvi counties will be reopened.

Apollo Cinema's chief-executive Kadri Ärm said: "From Wednesday, Ülemiste Center's Apollo will open and from February 5, the Solaris Center's and Narva Astri's Apollo will be opened," she said.

"In the Mustamäe Apollo Cinema, relatively large-scale renovations are taking place, but the plan is to finish with them by mid-February and open the doors for visitors as soon as possible."

Ärm also highlighted that most cinemas won't be opened fully, but only selected cinemas will be operating.

"It is different in different cases, we are trying to offer an optimal solution so that enough films are represented in the program and considering the best seance times," she said and added that some halls of the Solaris Cinema with seven screens will stay closed.

Cinemas will also be open in Tartu and Pärnu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:55

Health Board investigating MP who ignored coronavirus rules

18:35

RIA fixes critical flaw in ID-card browser extensions

18:08

Isamaa MP Ladõnskaja-Kubits joins party's inclusivist faction

17:37

Apollo to reopen several cinemas in Tallinn

17:11

Deputy mayor faces no-confidence vote after stranded woman TV report

16:53

The manure of skiing scandal fertilizer for clean Estonian sport

16:25

Portugal, Estonia celebrate 100 years of diplomatic relations

16:07

EKRE the oldest party in Estonia on average, Eesti 200 youngest

15:51

Mart Helme: In whose interests does the "sunrise government" operate?

15:31

Ministry mulls easing school-leavers' exam requirements

15:09

Lithuania's infection rate now lower than Estonia's

14:45

Gallery: Viljandi authorities cover up controversial Jaak Joala feature

14:22

ACL injury will sideline Kelly Sildaru for at least three months

13:57

Family physicians are steadily vaccinating the elderly

13:29

Ministry: Fall in violent offenses behind overall 2020 crime decrease

12:59

National Library reconstruction set to begin in 2022

12:31

Kanepi reaches Melbourne quarterfinals in straight set victory

12:09

Business quarter planned near Tartu center city

11:45

United Utilities to sell stake in Tallinna Vesi to Tallinn, Utilitas

11:37

Global Estonian Report: February 3 – 10

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: