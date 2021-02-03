Apollo to reopen several cinemas in Tallinn

From Wednesday (February 3) Apollo cinemas will be open in the Ülemiste and Solaris shopping centers in Tallinn. But, it is not known when movie theaters in Saare and Jõhvi counties will be reopened.

Apollo Cinema's chief-executive Kadri Ärm said: "From Wednesday, Ülemiste Center's Apollo will open and from February 5, the Solaris Center's and Narva Astri's Apollo will be opened," she said.

"In the Mustamäe Apollo Cinema, relatively large-scale renovations are taking place, but the plan is to finish with them by mid-February and open the doors for visitors as soon as possible."

Ärm also highlighted that most cinemas won't be opened fully, but only selected cinemas will be operating.

"It is different in different cases, we are trying to offer an optimal solution so that enough films are represented in the program and considering the best seance times," she said and added that some halls of the Solaris Cinema with seven screens will stay closed.

Cinemas will also be open in Tartu and Pärnu.

