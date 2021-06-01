'Godzilla vs. Kong' brings over 2,700 visitors to cinemas over weekend

After the reopening of cinemas following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, the Estonian Film Institute is to continue with its weekly statistics, which show figures for cinema visits last weekend. 'Godzilla vs. Kong' attracted the most visitors during the opening weekend. The success story also continued with 'Tom and Jerry'.

Among the new films, the premiere of Disney's "101 Dalmatians" or "Cruella" (1,278 visits), the comic crime story "Nobody" (1,156 visits) and the science fiction film "Planet of Chaos" (739 visits) also performed well.

In addition to these, the winner of the Academy Awards for the best film "Nomadland", which garnered more than 3,700 visits during the week, picked up a thousand of these over the weekend alone.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!