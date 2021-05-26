Cinemas and theaters can stay open past 10 p.m. if necessary

Cultural institutions with stationary seating will be able to open until 10:30 p.m. if necessary, the government has agreed.

From May 24, theaters and cinemas across Estonia reopened, but a restriction was also established: doors have to be closed by 10 p.m., all performances and screenings have to end by that time. In the past, such a restriction was not established on cultural institutions with stationary seating.

However, the government decided to relax this restriction from next week (May 31), to allow theatrical performances or cinemas to extend their opening times by a reasonable amount.

Hannus Luure, the communication adviser of the Ministry of Culture, specified that a "reasonable time" means 10, 15 or 30 minutes.

The restrictions will be relaxed even more from June 14, when up to 600 people can take part in the events, but the requirement of 50 percent occupancy per room must be taken into account. From mid-June, doors must be closed by midnight.

