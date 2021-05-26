Cinemas and theaters can stay open past 10 p.m. if necessary

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Drama Theater hall. Source: Merily Malkus
News

Cultural institutions with stationary seating will be able to open until 10:30 p.m. if necessary, the government has agreed.

From May 24, theaters and cinemas across Estonia reopened, but a restriction was also established: doors have to be closed by 10 p.m., all performances and screenings have to end by that time. In the past, such a restriction was not established on cultural institutions with stationary seating.

However, the government decided to relax this restriction from next week (May 31), to allow theatrical performances or cinemas to extend their opening times by a reasonable amount.

Hannus Luure, the communication adviser of the Ministry of Culture, specified that a "reasonable time" means 10, 15 or 30 minutes.

The restrictions will be relaxed even more from June 14, when up to 600 people can take part in the events, but the requirement of 50 percent occupancy per room must be taken into account. From mid-June, doors must be closed by midnight.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:41

'Pealtnägija': The exclusive club of Estonian private helicopter pilots

16:21

Riigikogu to return to Toompea sessions next week

15:54

Minister wants oil shale plant work halted until legal issues resolved

15:41

Weather Service issues warning about heavy rain, possible floods

15:32

MEP: Strong but unified action against Belarus needed

14:56

Gallery: Protest held to support defense force, PPA orchestras

14:33

Health minister: Mask obligation likely to be dropped in mid-June

14:29

Ultra-athlete sets off on unprecedented test of physical endurance

14:04

Cinemas and theaters can stay open past 10 p.m. if necessary

13:35

Gallery: Haapsalu archaeological dig reveals substantial medieval-era wall

13:07

Court rejects regulator complaint over Admiral Markets fine annulment

12:38

Gallery: Admiral Bellingshausen sets off on Arctic trip

12:11

Falling coronavirus rates brings people back to stores

11:40

Tallinn confirmed as host city for two European athletics championships

11:02

Interview | Ambassador of Georgia on Independence Day

10:41

Health Board: Estonia's R rate falls to 0.86

10:33

Health Board: 185 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

10:18

UK daily: President urges Britain to curb Belarus money laundering activity

10:17

Authority initiates proceedings for sudden study platform price hike

09:59

NATO CCDCOE CyCon 2021 international conference takes place Wednesday Updated

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: