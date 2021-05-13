'Eesti matus' to air in cinemas as first Estonian feature film

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A scene from "Eesti matus" Source: Robert Lang
News

The comedy "Estonian Funeral", ("Eesti matus") based on Andrus Kivirähk's play of the same name and directed by Rene Vilbre, will air in cinemas as the first Estonian film on June 4, instead of the planned August 20.

"We made a big decision and we're taking the risk of bringing the film to cinemas at the beginning of June. The audience has been waiting for the film for a long time and we can't let the audience down," one of the producers, Tanel Tatter, said.

He added that he hopes that the film will bring people back to the cinemas. "We will organize a wide cinema distribution for the film to reach each corner of the state. 'Eesti matus' is a film for the nation and it will provide entertainment for a wide audience," Tatter said.

"The characters are like our family members, we all have somebody like this in our family and the joy of recognition is just pure fun. Give us a chance, let's move along with the cinema life and please come to the cinema," he added.

Initially, the film was supposed to premiere at the end of January, then it was postponed to August 20.

The film features Jan Uuspõld, Ago Anderson, Merle Palmiste, Tambet Tuisk, Hilje Murel, Peeter Oja, Sandra Ashilevi, Markus Habakukk and Anna Sergejeva. The film was made in cooperation of Taska Film, Apollo Film Productions and Filmivabrik.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:22

'Eesti matus' to air in cinemas as first Estonian feature film

14:47

EKRE is expecting compromise from coalition regarding hate speech law

14:25

Government endorses relaxations of restrictions from May 17

14:07

Estonian pool pair defeats Great Britain to reach quarterfinals

13:48

Belarus slaps entry ban on Riigikogu deputy speaker

13:39

Anti-graft panel head wants Ratas to explain expenses claims

13:14

More heat records broken on Wednesday

12:43

Tense encounter sees Kalev/Cramo catch up Pärnu Sadam in basketball finals

12:16

Future of potential Tartu tramline unclear

11:49

Kantar Emor: Trust in media has increased

11:32

Digital registry queue also affects those wanting access to other actions

11:14

AK: Good logistics needed to carry out home vaccinations

10:42

Activity on Tallinn real estate market crushing records

10:34

Health Board: 300 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, two deaths

10:18

Gallery: Work on summer party area sheds light on crusades-era castle

09:51

Spring recommendations: What to do in Estonia #7

09:28

Average monthly income rose to €1,380 in 2020

09:07

Pandemic narrowed online ad sales gap between tech giants and local firms

08:39

Unemployed people not rushing to respond to vacancies

08:12

Vaccination registration opens for over 40s

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: