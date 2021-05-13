'Eesti matus' to air in cinemas as first Estonian feature film

The comedy "Estonian Funeral", ("Eesti matus") based on Andrus Kivirähk's play of the same name and directed by Rene Vilbre, will air in cinemas as the first Estonian film on June 4, instead of the planned August 20.

"We made a big decision and we're taking the risk of bringing the film to cinemas at the beginning of June. The audience has been waiting for the film for a long time and we can't let the audience down," one of the producers, Tanel Tatter, said.

He added that he hopes that the film will bring people back to the cinemas. "We will organize a wide cinema distribution for the film to reach each corner of the state. 'Eesti matus' is a film for the nation and it will provide entertainment for a wide audience," Tatter said.

"The characters are like our family members, we all have somebody like this in our family and the joy of recognition is just pure fun. Give us a chance, let's move along with the cinema life and please come to the cinema," he added.

Initially, the film was supposed to premiere at the end of January, then it was postponed to August 20.

The film features Jan Uuspõld, Ago Anderson, Merle Palmiste, Tambet Tuisk, Hilje Murel, Peeter Oja, Sandra Ashilevi, Markus Habakukk and Anna Sergejeva. The film was made in cooperation of Taska Film, Apollo Film Productions and Filmivabrik.

