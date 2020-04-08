ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Secretary of state announces competition for state archivist position ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Priit Pirsko has served as state archivist since 2000.
Priit Pirsko has served as state archivist since 2000. Source: Government Office
News

Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop has announced a public competition for the position of state archivist, who is in charge of directing the National Archives of Estonia.

For the past 20 years, Priit Pirsko has served as state archivist. Like other top public officials' positions, the state archivist serves for a five-year term, after which they can apply to serve another term.

In addition to directing the National Archives of Estonia, the state archivist is also tasked with the design, development and implementation of the archival science field, including the acquisition, preservation and ensuring of access to archival collections.

The National Archives' priorities for the next few years include the collection of digital information of archival value and the ensuring of access to digital archival materials, the implementation of document, photo and film heritage digitization projects within the framework of the cultural heritage digitization action plan (2018-2023), the promotion of archival information-based archive pedagogical activity and the construction of the Tallinn center of the National Archives.

Applications for the position must be submitted to the selection committee no later than May 25.

National Archives

The National Archives of Estonia is the center of archival administration in Estonia, with departments in Tallinn, Tartu, Rakvere and Valga. The main task of the National Archives is to ensure the preservation and usability of society's written memory and documented cultural heritage for today's and future generations. The National Archives also guarantees the protection of citizens' basic rights and duties as well as the transparency of the democratic state through the holding and preservation of archival records.

The collections of the National Archives include:

-about 10 million records (the oldest from 1240);
-more than 20 million digital images on web (approximately 2.5 percent of its collections);
-9.5 million meters of film recordings (the oldest from 1908);
-more than half a million photos (older ones from the 19th century);
-about 150,000 maps (the oldest from the first half of the 17th century, undated);
-2,200 seals; and
-approximately 1,500 parchments.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

secretary of statenational archives of estoniastate archivist
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:56

More domestic violence cases in beginning of April compared with last year

13:35

Coronavirus cases in Ida-Viru County are increasing

13:26

Tanel Kiik: Further Hiiumaa coronavirus restrictions not needed

13:10

Estonian manufacturer starts making antiviral protective screens

13:03

Estonian milk producers suspect Lithuanians of favoring own producers

12:55

Requests for school lunch have increased tenfold in Tallinn

12:40

First healthcare worker dies after contracting coronavirus

12:21

Tallinn mayor: City borrowing €76.8 million to fight coronavirus effects

11:54

Prosecutor's office sends Peeter Helme materials to court

11:41

Health Board: Three more deaths due to coronavirus, 37 new cases

11:32

Secretary of state announces competition for state archivist position

11:16

Writer Jesper Parve has spent a month self-quarantined in Hiiumaa

11:12

Two men accused of setting fire to Pärnu morgue to appear in court

10:52

Tests at Tabivere Social Center confirm five coronavirus cases

10:31

Bleakest coronavirus scenario avoided, restrictions may ease

10:12

Oil Association: Gas station shops should sell non-prescription medication

09:51

AS Eesti Teed auction to be extended through October 1

09:32

TalTech gifts temporary use of computers to global system

09:09

Finance minister formalizes call to leave EU CO2 scheme

08:33

Economic affairs ministry mulls reviving Nordica if coronavirus subsides

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: