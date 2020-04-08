Secretary of state announces competition for state archivist position

Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop has announced a public competition for the position of state archivist, who is in charge of directing the National Archives of Estonia.

For the past 20 years, Priit Pirsko has served as state archivist. Like other top public officials' positions, the state archivist serves for a five-year term, after which they can apply to serve another term.

In addition to directing the National Archives of Estonia, the state archivist is also tasked with the design, development and implementation of the archival science field, including the acquisition, preservation and ensuring of access to archival collections.

The National Archives' priorities for the next few years include the collection of digital information of archival value and the ensuring of access to digital archival materials, the implementation of document, photo and film heritage digitization projects within the framework of the cultural heritage digitization action plan (2018-2023), the promotion of archival information-based archive pedagogical activity and the construction of the Tallinn center of the National Archives.

Applications for the position must be submitted to the selection committee no later than May 25.

National Archives

The National Archives of Estonia is the center of archival administration in Estonia, with departments in Tallinn, Tartu, Rakvere and Valga. The main task of the National Archives is to ensure the preservation and usability of society's written memory and documented cultural heritage for today's and future generations. The National Archives also guarantees the protection of citizens' basic rights and duties as well as the transparency of the democratic state through the holding and preservation of archival records.

The collections of the National Archives include:

-about 10 million records (the oldest from 1240);

-more than 20 million digital images on web (approximately 2.5 percent of its collections);

-9.5 million meters of film recordings (the oldest from 1908);

-more than half a million photos (older ones from the 19th century);

-about 150,000 maps (the oldest from the first half of the 17th century, undated);

-2,200 seals; and

-approximately 1,500 parchments.

