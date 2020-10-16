Health Board: 37 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

Thirty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Friday. The two week average infection rate is now 38.45.

According to data from the population registry, 15 new cases were discovered in Harju County, ten cases were diagnosed in Ida-Viru County and nine went to Jõgeva County. One case each were diagnosed in Pärnu and Võru County.

The remaining case did not have any information in the population registry, normally referring to the person being a foreigner.

Northern region

Of the 15 new cases in Harju County, 13 were in Tallinn. Three cases were traced back to contact with a previously infected person, the remaining cases are under further investigation.

In total, the Northern Regional Department of the Health Board is monitoring four active outbreaks: first workplace outbreak (39 cases), second workplace outbreak (eight cases), seven cases in a third workplace outbreak and a family outbreak with five cases, added to the list on Friday.

1,245 people are being monitored in Northern Estonia with 225 of them confirmed to have COVID-19.

Eastern region

Four cases in Ida-Viru County are to do with contact with a previously infected family member or acquintance, three cases were traced back to the workplace, one to a care home and one to a school.

In total, there are seven active outbreaks in Eastern Estonia: Kohtla-Järve school outbreak (11 cases), Ida-Viru family and acquintance outbreak (eight cases), Jõhvi school outbreak (nine cases), Jõhvi care home outbreak (19 cases), Sillamäe school outbreak (34 cases), the so-called entertainment venue outbreak (ten cases) and Narva workplace outbreak (seven cases).

In total, the Eastern arm of the Health Board is monitoring 983 people, of which 188 have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

Other regions

All nine cases diagnosed in Jõgeva County are traced back to the workplace. The case in Võru County is under the further investigation.

The Southern Regional Department is monitoring 565 people, of which 59 are diagnosed with COVID-19. There are two active outbreaks in Southern Estonia: workplace outbreak (24 cases) and Jõgeva workplace outbreak (18 cases).

The Western department is monitoring 47 people, of which 17 are confirmed to have the coronavirus. There is one active outbreak in Western Estonia, a family with six cases.

35 people receiving treatment in hospital, one under assisted breathing

As of Monday morning, 32 people are receiving treatment in hospital with one under assisted breathing. There are five patients in intensive care.

There are an estimated 511 cases of the coronavirus active in Estonia, as of Friday morning.

There were 1,267 tests administered over the last 24 hours. There have been 240,117 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 4,017 (1.67 percent) total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

There were no deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 68 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which provides detailed data in Estonian, Russian and English.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

