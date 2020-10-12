Lawyers' union: COVID-19 has increased need for personal legal assistance

Head of the Estonian Lawyers' Union Krista Paal said on Vikerraadio's morning program "Vikerhommik" that the coronavirus pandemic has brought along a greater need for personal legal assistance.

Paal said that people have had higher interest when it comes to economic questions. "The number of labor disputes and Employment Contracts Act questions and challenges has increased. But still, there are questions about maintenance allowances for children, allowance payments and custody," the head lawyer said.

Paal added that there have also been many questions about property ownership and inheritance. She said people do not often realize that they give up their rights to property with a gift agreement and that can cause confusion when it comes to inheritance.

The lawyer added that free legal assistance is available in Tallinn and Tartu, with November 27 marked the day it is provided for free in Tartu. There is no free legal help provided in Ida-Viru County but Paal said the demand for it among locals is increasing steadily.

