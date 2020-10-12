news

Lawyers' union: COVID-19 has increased need for personal legal assistance ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Krista Paal, head of the Estonian Lawyers' Union, in Vikerraadio's studio.
Krista Paal, head of the Estonian Lawyers' Union, in Vikerraadio's studio. Source: ERR/ Kadri Põlendik
News

Head of the Estonian Lawyers' Union Krista Paal said on Vikerraadio's morning program "Vikerhommik" that the coronavirus pandemic has brought along a greater need for personal legal assistance.

Paal said that people have had higher interest when it comes to economic questions. "The number of labor disputes and Employment Contracts Act questions and challenges has increased. But still, there are questions about maintenance allowances for children, allowance payments and custody," the head lawyer said.

Paal added that there have also been many questions about property ownership and inheritance. She said people do not often realize that they give up their rights to property with a gift agreement and that can cause confusion when it comes to inheritance.

The lawyer added that free legal assistance is available in Tallinn and Tartu, with November 27 marked the day it is provided for free in Tartu. There is no free legal help provided in Ida-Viru County but Paal said the demand for it among locals is increasing steadily.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:07

ANALYSIS | Thousands have lost their job in tourism

16:51

Consumer protection authority shares suggestions for choosing face masks

16:22

Kalev player diagnosed with COVID-19, team forfeits United League match

16:06

Numbers of people tested for coronavirus is falling

15:54

Lux Express recommends passengers wear masks from Tuesday

15:23

Lawyers' union: COVID-19 has increased need for personal legal assistance

14:55

Ministry: We hope to have forestry development plan ready by spring 2021

14:48

Head of scientific council: Decreased case numbers do not display trend

14:22

Bank of Estonia: Emergency situation did not worsen financial positions

13:55

Gallery: Two exhibitions opened in Tallinn for Sirp's 80th anniversary

13:27

Estravel to protest 'demonization' of travel

13:01

Coronavirus round-up: October 5-11

12:32

Raimond Kaljulaid: Tallinn will never be green with current city government

11:55

Puck dropped for Estonian hockey season start on Saturday

11:28

Registered unemployment up half a percentage point for September

11:02

Gallery: Opening performance of Jazzkaar festival

10:54

Health Board: 18 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

10:38

Lukas: Culture workers waiting for annual wage raise

10:09

Car lease interest rates have risen by a quarter since 2017

09:56

WRC Rally Italia: Tänak finishes Sardinia in sixth place, wins point stage Updated

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: