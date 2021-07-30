Gallery: Men's national basketball team in home win over Iceland

News
Estonia v. Iceland basketball game at the Saku Suurhall, Thursday July 29.
Open gallery
17 photos
News

The Estonian men's national basketball team beat Iceland 93:72 at home Thursday

At the end of the first quarter, the hosts were 26:17 up at the Saku Suurhall in Tallinn, with 17-year-old Henri Veesaar making his debut for the national side as he was brought on late on in the quarter.

By the end of the half, the lead had been extended further, to 50:34, in Estonia's favor.

Estonia continued to dominate in the second half, while coach Jukka Toijala brought on a second youngster, Hugo Toom, for his debut.

While Estonia scored fewer points than Iceland in the fourth quarter alone, at 16 to 21, this didn't have any effect on the outcome, and the encounter ended 93:72 to Estonia.

Henri Drell was Estonia's highest scorer.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:34

Vaccines on school premises to be rolled out nationally in autumn

13:57

Daily: Tallinn man distributes free drinking water during hot weather

13:19

EKRE leader: Public should ignore latest coronavirus restrictions

12:52

Tallinn vaccination centers to close by end of summer

12:44

Lutsar: Daily coronavirus case numbers need to be put into context

12:18

Tallinn city government takes supermarket chain Lidl to court

11:54

Estonian Weather Service issues warnings due to strong winds

11:20

Health minister: Chaos does not vaccinate almost 630,000 people

10:51

Health Board: 197 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:24

Levadia out of UEFA conference league qualifiers after losing to Dundalk

09:56

Gallery: Men's national basketball team in home win over Iceland

09:25

Statistics: Positive trends in retail trade continued in June

08:49

Rasmus Mägi through to Tokyo 400m hurdles semi-finals

08:34

Ministry publishes updated vaccination action plan

29.07

Baltic defence ministers: Situation in Lithuania is a hybrid attack

29.07

Nearly 30 teams enter Admiral Pitka challenge

29.07

Memento not granted legal protection against football center

29.07

Several alternative suppliers to Eesti Gaas exist

29.07

Strong winds forecast for Friday

29.07

Ühtegi and Tali: Will to defend ourselves breaking the greatest threat

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: