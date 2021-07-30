Gallery: Men's national basketball team in home win over Iceland

At the end of the first quarter, the hosts were 26:17 up at the Saku Suurhall in Tallinn, with 17-year-old Henri Veesaar making his debut for the national side as he was brought on late on in the quarter.

By the end of the half, the lead had been extended further, to 50:34, in Estonia's favor.

Estonia continued to dominate in the second half, while coach Jukka Toijala brought on a second youngster, Hugo Toom, for his debut.

While Estonia scored fewer points than Iceland in the fourth quarter alone, at 16 to 21, this didn't have any effect on the outcome, and the encounter ended 93:72 to Estonia.

Henri Drell was Estonia's highest scorer.

