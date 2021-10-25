European Athletic Association selects Estonian as coach of the year

Sports
Sports

64-year old Ille Kukk was chosen as the coach of the year by the European Athletic Association. The national record owner in the 3,000 m and 5,000 m distances has been a physical education teacher for three decades.

Ille Kukk's days mostly go by teaching and motivating young track athletes. The former top Estonian mid-distance and long-distance runner began her work as a trainer in the start of the 1990s and also took up teaching at the Kõrveküla school in the 2000s.

"I still appreciate it being physical education and not movement studies. And a student should still get a workout in physical education. And that I have given them something once they leave the lass. And another thing, they should be happy and want to come back to class," Kukk said. "You need the necessary equipment, which we cannot complain about here."

The teacher said students at the Kõrveküla school consider her to be more of a trainer than a teacher.

Ille Kukk was presented for the European Athletic Association recognition by the Estonian Athletics Association. The track season was a successful one for the Estonian as her student Uku Renek Kronbergs set a new under-18s Estonian record in the 800 m at the under-20s European championships in Tallinn this summer.

"If you are a coach, then your success always depends on you meeting a talented child. And talent is not only their physical capabilities, but also work ethic. At this moment, she is in a good state as a trainer," said Kukk's colleague Toomas Klaup.

"But when it comes to teaching, everything is just super. She is meticulously accurate, proper, demanding. She was chosen as the best class manager of the school by her students. So it is not just physical education. She is an awarded teacher and the main thing is the children noticing it," Klaup added.

The 64-year old still has enough energy to hit the stadium after the school day. "I think the [energy] is provided by the students. And once I finish here, I have older students coming at 5 p.m. We still do not have a stadium here. If we had a stadium, I probably would not go Tartu for training every day," the trainer said. "But some of the best athletes today that I have - they are good! They have all come from this school."

Ille Kukk has some great achievements in her career as an athlete - her individual bests in the 3,000 m and 5,000 m are still Estonian records, even 35 years after they were set.

Do young athletes realize their trainer is an Estonian record owner? "Those in my trainings do realize, but students do as well. I borrow my shoes to them occasionally and they go home and say: 'can you believe it, I have Ille's shoes on,'" Kukk said.

The Estonian Athletics Association will present the European award to Ille Kukk at the season end gala at the end of the year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:47

Urmas Reinsalu: VAT on electricity, gas and heating needs to be lowered

15:16

Statistics: Cinema admissions halved in 2020, domestic film output constant

14:46

University of Tartu: State has not kept promise of increasing funding

14:13

University of Tartu Hospital: No light at the end of the tunnel this wave

13:46

European Athletic Association selects Estonian as coach of the year

13:20

'Samost ja Aaspõllu': New measures will not boost vaccination rate

13:02

Health Board: Vaccine-hesitant people should not be confronted

12:35

'Olukorrast riigis' analyzed looming SDE and Center coalition in Tallinn

12:01

Electricity prices rise more than double EU average in first half of 2021

11:24

Health Board: 516 hospitalized patients, 1,282 new cases, eight deaths

11:02

AK: Military maintenance requirements to double in coming years

10:26

Kontaveit up to 14th in WTA rankings, Kanepi 71st

09:48

City councilor quits EKRE over Saturday's covid restrictions demonstration

09:13

SDE Tallinn leader: Coalition with Center not clinging to power at any cost

08:46

Kallas to address Riigikogu on covid restrictions following Isamaa appeal

24.10

Kontaveit wins Moscow WTA tournament in nail-biting style

24.10

Katri Raik: Narva has changed

24.10

Tõnis Saarts: Elections as litmus test for organizational capacity

24.10

Seven people with coronavirus die in past day

24.10

History buffs reenact War of Independence battle in Haapsalu

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

23.10

Gallery: Protesters rally against coronavirus restrictions in Tallinn

24.10

Covid situation to become critical in November, experts recommend measures

08:17

New coronavirus mask, certificate restrictions enter into force

24.10

Flu arrives in Estonia

24.10

Seven people with coronavirus die in past day

09:48

City councilor quits EKRE over Saturday's covid restrictions demonstration

23.10

Coronavirus certificates must be renewed before traveling abroad

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: