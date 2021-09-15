Hurdler nearly sets Estonian record in Zagreb competition

Estonian hurdler Keiso Pedriks competed in the Zagreb leg of the World Athletics Continental Tour on Tuesday evening and missed out on setting a new Estonian record by just two hundredths of a second.

Pedriks finished sixth in the 110 m hurdles with a time of 13.63, which is eight hundredths of a second faster than his previous personal record. Pedriks just narrowly missed out on the Estonian record of 13.62 set by Tarmo Jallai.

Tuesday's competition winner was recent Diamond League champion Devon Allen, who finished with a time of 12.99. Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Ronald Levy finished second with a time of 13.11 and Olympic champ Hansle Parchment crossed the finish line with a time of 13.12 and third place.

--

