Top Estonian e-sports player leaves long-time home club

E-sports organization MOUZ announced on Thursday that professional Estonian e-sports player Robin "ropz" Kool is set to leave the club at the end of the year.

Kool, a top "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" player, joined MOUZ in April 2017 and has since been a mainstay on the world top-20 lists. Last year, Kool was named the seventh-best player in the world by HLTV.

The Estonian has won several tournaments with the organization, including the ESL Pro League Season 10 Finals, in which "ropz" was named the team's Most Valuable Player.

In a social media statement, the Estonian said his nearly five-year stint with the club is hard to put into words. "It is absurd how it began, being picked up out of nowhere and being given a chance to prove myself. /.../ I've been living my dream ever since, it's the ultimate passion I have and there is nothing else I would trade it for," Kool penned.

The Estonian did not disclose his next move, but e-sports media outlets have stated the first-person shooter star is set to join FaZe Clan. If the transfer comes to fruition, "ropz" would reunite with Finn "karrigan" Andersen, who was MOUZ's in-game leader from March 2019 to February 2021, dotesports.com reported.

After becoming a viral sensation because of "trickshotting" videos on YouTube in the early 2010s, FaZe Clan has developed into one of the world's best-known e-sports brands. In June, FaZe Clan became the first e-sports team to be featured on the cover of renowned sports magazine Sports Illustrated.

Farewell @ropzicle.

We will cherish the memories we made together in the last 4 1/2 years.

Thank you pic.twitter.com/u8BfqE4VYi — MOUZ (@mousesports) December 29, 2021

