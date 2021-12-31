Top Estonian e-sports player leaves long-time home club

Sports
Robin
Robin "ropz" Kool. Source: mousesports/Facebook
Sports

E-sports organization MOUZ announced on Thursday that professional Estonian e-sports player Robin "ropz" Kool is set to leave the club at the end of the year.

Kool, a top "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" player, joined MOUZ in April 2017 and has since been a mainstay on the world top-20 lists. Last year, Kool was named the seventh-best player in the world by HLTV.

The Estonian has won several tournaments with the organization, including the ESL Pro League Season 10 Finals, in which "ropz" was named the team's Most Valuable Player.

In a social media statement, the Estonian said his nearly five-year stint with the club is hard to put into words. "It is absurd how it began, being picked up out of nowhere and being given a chance to prove myself. /.../ I've been living my dream ever since, it's the ultimate passion I have and there is nothing else I would trade it for," Kool penned.

The Estonian did not disclose his next move, but e-sports media outlets have stated the first-person shooter star is set to join FaZe Clan. If the transfer comes to fruition, "ropz" would reunite with Finn "karrigan" Andersen, who was MOUZ's in-game leader from March 2019 to February 2021, dotesports.com reported.

After becoming a viral sensation because of "trickshotting" videos on YouTube in the early 2010s, FaZe Clan has developed into one of the world's best-known e-sports brands. In June, FaZe Clan became the first e-sports team to be featured on the cover of renowned sports magazine Sports Illustrated.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:43

Excise duty on tobacco to rise in 2022

17:22

Waste-water survey: Slight rise in Covid traces over past week

16:59

Ceremony marking end of Estonia's 2-year UNSC period to be live-streamed

16:40

ATVs allowed onto border lakes from January 1

16:32

5Miinust song "Koptereid" awarded as Raadio 2 Hit of the Year

15:54

Diplomat: UNSC seat increased Estonia's influence around the world

15:23

Toyota boss: Ott Tänak to be presented with championship-winning Yaris

15:01

ERR News' New Year schedule

14:58

Minister: Cabinet to do without Covid advisory council next week

14:25

Raido Ränkel and Keidy Kaasik win Estonian cross-country ski championships

13:53

Top Estonian e-sports player leaves long-time home club

13:46

PPA patrols to be stepped up on New Year's Eve

13:11

Competition Authority approves Elering transmission fee rise

12:29

EKRE gains over 1,000 members in one year

11:54

Tallinn's new Central Market to open in 2025 at earliest

11:29

New Mustamäe Keskus owner has acquired plenty of commercial real estate

10:57

Health Board: 233 hospitalized patients, 1,074 new cases, 4 deaths Updated

10:52

Parties' local elections quarterly reports yield some unusual expenses

10:23

Tallinn increases public transport services on New Year's Eve

09:54

Tartu, entrepreneurs calling on people to celebrate NYE responsibly

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

05:31

State planning artillery, missile system supply to Ukrainian armed forces Updated

27.12

Seven fireworks displays to be held across Tallinn on New Year's Eve

25.12

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, December 27

30.12

Hospital chief: Saaremaa has reached coronavirus herd immunity

29.12

Stockmann sells Tallinn, Riga outlets for €87 million

30.12

Russian man fined after crossing Estonian border by kick-sled

30.12

US allocates $150 million for Baltic security in 2022

10:57

Health Board: 233 hospitalized patients, 1,074 new cases, 4 deaths Updated

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: