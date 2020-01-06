ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Andrus Veerpalu under FIS scrutiny for Estonian championships activities ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Andrus Veerpaluu.
Andrus Veerpaluu. Source: Andres Putting/Delfi
News

Former olympic and world championship skiing gold medalist Andrus Veerpalu's activities at the recent Estonian cross-country ski championships are being investigated by the international regulatory body, the FIS, ERR's sports portal reports.

As reported on ERR News, Veerpalu, who is subject to a four-year FIS coaching ban following allegations of involvement in ski doping, was seen trackside at the championships in late December. His sons Anlourdees and Anders, who belong to Jõulu Ski Club, were competing in the event.

Veerpalu is forbidden from participating in any team, compettion of activity organized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) or Estonia's national sports federation, with the exception of anti-doping training or rehabilitation programs). 

In addition, Article 2.10 of the World Anti-Doping Code (WADA) prohibits

"Association by an Athlete or other Person subject to the authority of an Anti-Doping Organization in a professional or sport-related capacity with any Athlete Support Person who:

"Association by an Athlete or other Person subject to the authority of an Anti-Doping Organization in a professional or sport-related capacity with any Athlete Support Person who:
2.10.1 If subject to the authority of an Anti-Doping Organization, is serving a period of Ineligibility;"

This means that Veerpalu must not instruct or assist children, including his own, who are skiers.

Estonia's own Anti-Doping Agency (EAD) is also investigating the incident.

According to Norwegian portal Näväisen, the FIS has also begun to investigate the case. 

"The FIS is aware of the photos (of Veerpalu at the Estonian Championships - ed.) and is currently investigating whether Veerpalu took part in the competition in an official role," commented Jenny Wiedeke, a spokeswoman for the FIS, it is reported.

In addition to Veerpalu, former ski coach Mati Alaver was also subject to a four-year ban, as were Estonian skiers Andreas Veerpalu (son of Andrus), Karel Tammjärv and Algo Kärp, along with several skiers from other countries, following a swoop by Austrian police at the world championships in Seefeld in late February.

Alaver was sentenced by Harju County Court in November to a one-year suspended prison sentence, with an eighteen-month probation period.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

andrus veerpalufisski doping scandalioc
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:01

2020 brings wide range of social welfare changes

11:43

Olukorrast riigis: Isamaa's policy direction doesn't suit senior members

11:21

Andrus Veerpalu under FIS scrutiny for Estonian championships activities

10:58

Telecoms security bill may exclude Huawei from Estonian market, firm says

10:39

Gallery: US marines bring Toys for Tots to Sillamäe

10:24

Politicians promising an eventful year in Estonian politics

10:02

Municipal leaders to meet with Kiviõli teachers over planned strike

09:39

Man dragged for 11 meters behind tram

09:11

527 animals rehomed in Tallinn last year

08:43

Expat from Turkey explains why he took up Estonian citizenship

08:21

Foreign ministry warns against traveling to Iraq and Iran

05.01

Bushfires force Estonia's Australian embassy to move to Sydney

05.01

Candidate found to replace secretary general at Ministry of Rural Affairs

05.01

More than 24,000 businesses created in 2019

05.01

Startup developing edible packaging raises $350,000

05.01

Truth and Justice selected best film of 2019 by Estonian film journalists

05.01

Number of fatal accidents at work rising

05.01

Family doctor helpline can now give personalized advice

04.01

NATO suspends training missions in Iraq after Soleimani killing

04.01

CEO: Postimees Group to turn a profit in four years

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: