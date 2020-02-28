ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Readers' photos: Send us your snow pics ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR menu
Gallery of readers' snow pictures.
Open gallery
45 photos
Photo: Gallery of readers' snow pictures. Author: Minupilt.err.ee/Katre Kuller
News

The day after Shrove Tuesday, on Wednesday, a white coating of snow fell on Estonia. Many ERR readers have captured the happy moments.

According to the state weather forecast service, the sky was cloudy everywhere around Estonia on Wednesday, with heavy snow especially in Põhja-Eesti and Saaremaa, and rain in Lõuna-Eesti.

In central Estonia, heavy snow was expected. The expected rainfall was 7-12 mm.

On Thursday, the low pressure ciruclated near the island of Gotland, with occasional snowfall in the area, some snow in Saaremaa and South Estonia, but with a smaller amount of snowfall only increasing the depth of the snow layer by a few centimeters.

Margot Semilarski sent a beautiful photo of goats in a snowy field. The author explained: "The camera I grabbed as a whim was laying on the back seat of my car, I started to drive to work. Snow has to be photographed, you never know how long it will stay and when will we see it again! This day has to be mentioned in history and we all know that this photo is worth more than a thousand words. 10 kilometers from my home I noticed a goat herd very close to the road. I slowed down, approached them slowly and opened the car window. It was clear that they weren't going to wait for me to come out of the car. Moreover, they were not going to pose. Since the goat herd seemed to be in a hurry, I could get only one picture from the open car window. Posing isn't in fashion among animals as it is among people. At home, I saw that the picture had turned out pretty good. I got a photo of the snow and a goat herd. What else do you need for happiness!?"

Readers with their own photos can submit them at minupilt.err.ee.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

snowsnowy february
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:16

€102 million loan deal inked for Tallinn harbor Porto Franco development

17:05

Reinsalu: Estonia stands by Turkey, sends condolences to victims families

16:51

Thermal cameras to scan 600-700 people per day at Tallinn Airport

16:34

Regional Jet changes name to Xfly, to lease seven new aircraft

16:18

SEB analyst: Economic growth will half in 2020

15:56

MEP Sven Mikser: Situation in Syria could worsen without intervention

15:41

Blog: Estonia shooting itself in the foot over canceled WRC-promoting rally

15:15

Eesti Energia net profit down fourfold year-over-year

14:44

US firm to take on cash machine security in Estonia

14:32

Ekspress Grupp boosts 2019 fiscal year revenue, earnings

14:10

Motion of no-confidence against Tallinn deputy mayor fails

13:47

Allar Jõks: Uniting the disparate or on the president's speech with bias

13:32

Coronavirus taskforce recommends setting up thermal cameras at the airport

13:31

Readers' photos: Send us your snow pics

13:04

Philipp Kirkorov on Uku Suviste: He would be a star in Russia

12:39

PPA Tammsaare bureau in Tallinn reopens

12:14

Circuit court rejects Harju Street property owner's appeal against Tallinn

11:49

Mirjam Mäekivi on new cartoon version of Estonian kids' classic 'Sipsik'

11:36

Health Board: Coronavirus special measures don't halt spread

11:13

Port of Tallinn sees record €44.4 million profit in 2019

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: