Readers' photos: Send us your snow pics

The day after Shrove Tuesday, on Wednesday, a white coating of snow fell on Estonia. Many ERR readers have captured the happy moments.

According to the state weather forecast service, the sky was cloudy everywhere around Estonia on Wednesday, with heavy snow especially in Põhja-Eesti and Saaremaa, and rain in Lõuna-Eesti.

In central Estonia, heavy snow was expected. The expected rainfall was 7-12 mm.

On Thursday, the low pressure ciruclated near the island of Gotland, with occasional snowfall in the area, some snow in Saaremaa and South Estonia, but with a smaller amount of snowfall only increasing the depth of the snow layer by a few centimeters.

Margot Semilarski sent a beautiful photo of goats in a snowy field. The author explained: "The camera I grabbed as a whim was laying on the back seat of my car, I started to drive to work. Snow has to be photographed, you never know how long it will stay and when will we see it again! This day has to be mentioned in history and we all know that this photo is worth more than a thousand words. 10 kilometers from my home I noticed a goat herd very close to the road. I slowed down, approached them slowly and opened the car window. It was clear that they weren't going to wait for me to come out of the car. Moreover, they were not going to pose. Since the goat herd seemed to be in a hurry, I could get only one picture from the open car window. Posing isn't in fashion among animals as it is among people. At home, I saw that the picture had turned out pretty good. I got a photo of the snow and a goat herd. What else do you need for happiness!?"

Readers with their own photos can submit them at minupilt.err.ee.

