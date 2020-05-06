Gallery: Readers respond to call for wildlife photos of birds

Last month, ERR issued a call for its readers to submit photos and videos of birds. Here is a selection of some of the submitted photos.

May is Environment Month at Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR), during which the public broadcaster will place a special focus on environment-related content on TV, on the radio and on the web, ranging from documentaries to bird-themed quizzes.

This week, the focus is on birds in particular.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!