ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Readers respond to call for wildlife photos of birds ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Bar-tailed godwits (Limosa lapponica, or vöötsaba-vigle in Estonian).
Open gallery
105 photos
Photo: Bar-tailed godwits (Limosa lapponica, or vöötsaba-vigle in Estonian). Author: Nils-Edvard Tennmann
News

Last month, ERR issued a call for its readers to submit photos and videos of birds. Here is a selection of some of the submitted photos.

May is Environment Month at Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR), during which the public broadcaster will place a special focus on environment-related content on TV, on the radio and on the web, ranging from documentaries to bird-themed quizzes.

This week, the focus is on birds in particular.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

animalsnature
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:56

Riigikogu rejects SDE draft on support for media

19:35

Reinsalu: Estonia can help other countries with digitalization projects

19:10

Police and Tallinn are ready for May 9

18:41

Gallery: Readers respond to call for wildlife photos of birds

18:17

Finance minister: I see no need for a second supplementary budget

17:55

City of Tallinn planning to borrow up to €140 million in 2020

17:29

Latvian president: Poland, Finland could join Baltic free movement area

17:05

Amendments to Traffic Act favor electric scooters rather than restrict use

16:40

Kõlvart on Tallinn: Will see this month what institutions we merge, close

16:20

Victory Day parade canceled, fires still lit across Estonia

15:58

Government to discuss extending coronavirus wage support next week

15:42

Tallinn Airport passenger levels not to recover till 2022

15:36

Estonian Open Air Museum sees plenty of visitors during opening weekend

15:13

Decision on Tallink €150 million state loan put back to next week

14:47

Ratas: Helme doesn't want to change coalition agreement over Rail Baltic

14:14

Municipality home delivering traditional baby shower during pandemic

14:07

Coop stores offering free delivery service to establish e-shopping habits

13:42

Institute of Memory unveils full version of Communist Crimes portal

13:03

Baltic states to reopen internal borders on May 15

12:55

Spring exhibition of Lääne-Viru artists opened outdoors

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: