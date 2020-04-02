ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Photos: Seal pup spotted on Tallinn beach, people warned to keep away

Seal pup spotted on Inglirand Beach in Tallinn.
Photo: Seal pup spotted on Inglirand Beach in Tallinn. Author: Evgeny Zavadskiy/ERR
A seal pup has been spotted on Inglirand Beach along Reidi Road in Tallinn whose photos are already making the rounds on social media.

The City Center district government is reminding people not to make contact with the seal pup for its own sake.

"According to experts, this is a newborn seal pup whose mother was forced to give birth on the beach due to the lack of sea ice," the city wrote on Facebook. "Its mother is nearby somewhere and is keeping an eye on it, and could abandon the pup if anyone tries to help it on their own initiative, after which the newborn animal would most likely die."

All kinds of contact with the seal pup could endanger it, which is why the animal must not be touched, fed, taken to the sea or have pictures taken with it. Anyone walking along the beach with a pet must keep it leashed at all times.

The Environment Agency is aware of and likewise monitoring the situation.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

