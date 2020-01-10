ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Health checks start for Tallinn Zoo residents ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Friida the polar bear's health check.
Friida the polar bear's health check. Source: Tallinna loomaaed/Facebook
Friida the polar bear was the first resident of Tallinn Zoo to receive this year's health check.

On Wednesday morning, veterinarians, in cooperation with the Animal Clinic of the University of Life Sciences and the Veterinary Diagnostics Center, carried out a thorough health check on Friida. The medical equipment and supplies company Semetron AS also brought an ultrasound machine specifically for this purpose from the Netherlands. 

"To prepare for the health check, our female polar bear, who, remember, is still a dangerous Arctic predator weighing 235 kilograms, underwent general anaesthetic and had her abdomen trimmed for an ultrasound examination," the zoo wrote on social media.

In addition to ultrasound screening, veterinarians took biopsies, including a DNA sample, from the bear during the inspection, inserted a microchip, and examined the condition of his ears and teeth. With the exception of one broken tooth, veterinarians estimate that Friida is in good health.

Friida's check-up buddy was Sambo the snail. Next up are the zoo's Asian lions, a pallas' cat, and elephant Carl.

Editor: Helen Wright

