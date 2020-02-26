Gallery: Snowy conditions to last all day in north of Estonia

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Snowfall on February 26 in Tallinn.
Photo: Snowfall on February 26 in Tallinn.
After a virtually snow-less November, December and January in most of Estonia, winter has decided to wait till the last week of February to make an appearance, with heavy snowfall overnight Tuesday to Wednesday, especially in northern areas, Saaremaa and South Estonia.

Temperatures will rise above zero during the day, to as high as 5C in places, with slippery road conditions reported.

Snowfall is reportedly likely to continue all day in northern Estonia, and similar conditions are forecast through to the weekend.

You can check the forecast here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

weatherestonian weathersnow in estonia
