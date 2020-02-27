Heavy snowfall brings difficult road conditions, accidents

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Snowfall in central Tallinn on Wednesday.
Snowfall in central Tallinn on Wednesday. Source: ERR
Heavy snowfall which started overnight Tuesday to Wednesday has caused difficult road conditions and vehicle accidents across Estonia, according to a report on ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" Wednesday evening.

As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, over 100 accidents had been reported to the Emergency Response Center, over half of them in Tallinn, though none of them have been major, the report said.

Snowfall was greatest in northern and central Estonia, as well as parts of the west of the country, with difficult conditions reported on the Tallinn-Tartu highway.

The maintenance company responsible for salting, gritting, clearing etc. the highway reported that it was on top of the situation.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) reccomends picking driving speeds which match the conditions and maintaining a safe distance from vehicles in front and behind, when driving.

"There have been quite a few accidents with some damage, and some where people have sustained light injuries. Fortunately, there have been no serious accidents," said Varmo Rein, the head of the PPA 's patrol services.

A policeman was reportedly injured in Paldiski Wednesday night.

Rein noted that while installing summer tires is permissible from March 1, i.e. next Monday, this is not a good move at present.

Much of Estonia had remained snow-free through the winter, forcing the cancellation of several high-profile winter sports events. However, that changed on Tuesday night, with snowfall continuing at least in northern Estonia through Wednesday. Snowy conditions are likely to prevail through the weekend.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian weatherestonian roadssnowfall in estonia
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

