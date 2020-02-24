Viljandi residents excited to host president's reception

On Monday evening the President's reception will take place at Viljandi's Ugala Theatre. City residents are excited about the party and entrepreneurs are thinking about how to make the most of the 1,000 expected guests.

On Sunday Viljandi's streets were already lined with flags, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported. In preparation for the hosting of the reception of the anniversary of the republic, potholes have been repaired and streets cleaned. But all of this fits into the city's usual routine, Sulev Kannimäe, the city's utility manager, told AK.

"We certainly will not paint the lawn and we will not make snow here. But just like at home, when we invite guests to visit, we will look at some corners more closely than usual," said Kannimäe.

While it is now too late to search for a hotel room in Viljandi, some caterers have been thinking about what guests may like after they leave the reception.

Helen Helemets, manager of Circle K Leola Service Station, said more staff will be working than usual on a Monday night. "We have increased our orders. And then we are expecting the president's guests to eat or drink some fresh coffee," she said.

Helen Helemets. Source: ERR

The presidential couple will not stay overnight in the city but will use the Park Hotel to change their clothes. The president will have lunch at Viljandi's best-known eatery, Fellin, which will remain closed to visitors in the evening, as staff have the day off.

While speaking to people in the street AK found the presidential couple and their guests are very welcome in Viljandi.

"The people of a small town are just as interested in such a big event and it is definitely very important for the whole of Viljandi municipality," said Kertu, a Viljandi resident.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!