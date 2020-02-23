Photos: President thanks active people at Maarjamäe

Sunday will mark the Office of the President's "At the Heart of Estonia" (Eesti südames) event where President Kersti Kaljulaid thanks bold and active promoters of life in Estonia throughout the ages.

"Coming together at the Maarjamäe Memorial on Sunday, we thank those active people who have contributed to shaping life in Estonia in different times. Free and active people are Estonia's greatest value. We remember and continue to be grateful to thousands who paid for developing Estonia with their lives and care for those active in our communities today," President Kaljulaid said.

Awareness and cooperation coordinator for the Estonian Memory Institute Sergei Metlev said that the victims of communism memorial is a place where memories of the hardships of the past, warm feelings for loved ones and hope for a better future come together. "During the event taking place for the second year, we will thank everyone who have actively contributed to a free Estonia. The event is free and everyone is welcome," Metlev said.

The "At the Heart of Estonia" event is organized by the Office of the President, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Estonian Memory Institute, Vabamu and Omniva.

