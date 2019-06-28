ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tallinn communism victims memorial wins international architecture prize ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
ERR News
At the dedication ceremony of the Victims of Communism in Tallinn's Maarjamäe neighbourhood. 23 August 2018.
At the dedication ceremony of the Victims of Communism in Tallinn's Maarjamäe neighbourhood. 23 August 2018. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Tallinn's Memorial for the Victims of Communism has won the International Architecture Awards 2019 in the museums and cultural buildings category. This is the first time a building in Estonia wins the award.

The memorial, completed in 2018, is located at the Maarjamäe memorial complex in Tallinn, already the site of the Soviet-era Ice Cruise of the Baltic Fleet memorial, a World War II-era German military cemetery, and the Estonian History Museum.

The memorial measures some 30,000 square meters and cost €8 million to build, funded out of the state budget as well as a fund to help victims of political repression.

The project that won the design competition, called "Journey," was picked from 12 entries. It was created by Kalle Vellevoog, Jaan Tiidemann, Tiiu Truus, Martin Prommik, and Lidia Zarudnaja of JVR Archictects.

The memorial has two parts, one of which is called "Journey," and the other one "Home Garden." To make it to the latter, the former has to be taken first.

The memorial was opened in the fall of 2018.

The International Architecture Awards date back to 2005 and are organized by the Chicago Athenaeum's Museum of Architecture and Design as well as the European Center for Architecture, Art Design, and Urban Studies.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

