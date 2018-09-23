news

Reinsalu: Those who stood against advantaged opponent know price of bravery ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu speaking at an event commemorating Resistance Day at the Victims of Communism Memorial in Tallinn. 22 September 2018.
Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu speaking at an event commemorating Resistance Day at the Victims of Communism Memorial in Tallinn. 22 September 2018. Source: Ministry of Justice
News

In his speech marking Resistance Day on Saturday, Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (Pro Patria) commended the service of all the people of Estonia who participated in the resistance against occupying forces.

The minister placed wreaths at the base of the Victims of Communism Memorial in Tallinn's Maarjamäe neighbourhood as well as on the grave of former Prime Minister Otto Tief.

At a ceremony held at Tallinn's Forest Cemetery commemorating the Tief government, Reinsalu said that 74 years ago, Tief's government was formed by acting President Jüri Uluots, which sent a signal to the world about the unconditional wish of the people of Estonia to restore the independence of their country and deny the occupation of Estonia by both totalitarian countries. Reinsalu emphasised that thanks to the Tief government, the principle of legal continuity was maintained when restoring the country, on the basis of which it was possible to once again rebuild Estonian statehood.

"The history of occupation-era Estonia is not only the history of repressions and everyday life; the occupation era is the history of the fight of the people of Estonia, and this fight resulted in our victory when the Russian forces left here," Reinsalu said in his speech. "To understand the amount of people participating in the fight, let us scale our population up to equal that of the US — slightly over one million people of Estonia and over 300 million Americans. In these proportions, two million people fought in the Summer War, 15 million people fought in the Battle of Tannenberg Line, and five million people were Forest Brothers. Altogether 200,000 people sat in prison under political arrest following the death of Stalin. Thus, we did not accept foreign powers silently — far from it. There were essentially several wars against [Estonia's] occupiers since 1941.

"Those who have lived in slavery know the real price of freedom," Reinsalu continued. "Those who stood against an opponent with a boundless advantage, as it was their path in standing for the truth, know the real price of bravery. It is important to pass on to future generations the knowledge of this bravery — this is confirmation that we are also ready to fight for Estonia's freedom."

Observed on 22 September, Resistance Day commemorates September 1944, when the government led by Otto Tief assumed office and Estonia unequivocally expressed the wish to once again be independent. Those who participated in the resistance of the occupations of Estonia are commemorated on this day.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

ministry of justicehistoryresistance day


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
21.09

Taavi Rõivas reneges on May Tallinn candidacy announcement

21.09

Incoming head of Data Protection Inspectorate fails ISS security check

21.09

Estonian ISS catches GRU agent 'TENDRIT' in July

21.09

Scientists calculate administrative cost to state of electronic votes

21.09

Estonian state taps ten times as many phones as Sweden, Finland

21.09

Survey: Nearly one third of voters support Ratas as prime minister

21.09

Anvelt on migration crisis: To protect country, Estonia also favours fences

20.09

INTERVIEW: World-famous opera tenor José Cura on new Tallinn production

FEATURE
BUSINESS
20.09

Skeleton signs deal worth million with London bus manufacturer

20.09

August industrial producer price index up 3.4% on year

19.09

Baltic TSOs apply to join Continental Europe Synchronous Area

19.09

Audit: Danske's non-resident customers in Estonia moved over €200 billion

19.09

Share of internet users in Estonia reaches 89%

18.09

No drops in excises expected as state budget more or less ready

18.09

US court orders Estonian forex broker Tallinex to pay over $10 million

18.09

Employers' manifesto: Tax hikes must be stopped

Opinion
13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
12:44

Gallery: Ratas visits island of Hiiumaa

10:05

Reinsalu: Those who stood against advantaged opponent know price of bravery

22.09

Estonia does not support strengthening Frontex at expense of border guards

22.09

Public transport subsidy to increase to €101 million next year

22.09

Browder: British authorities took no action when told about Baltic banks

21.09

Deputy minister: No Brexit deals were to be made in Salzburg

21.09

Reinsalu: EPPO should head future extensive money laundering investigations

21.09

Europol seize 2.2 million kg illicit fuel in operation across 23 EU states

21.09

Taavi Rõivas reneges on May Tallinn candidacy announcement

21.09

Incoming head of Data Protection Inspectorate fails ISS security check

21.09

Estonian ISS catches GRU agent 'TENDRIT' in July

21.09

Scientists calculate administrative cost to state of electronic votes

21.09

Station Narva festival kicks off in Northeastern Estonian border city

21.09

Denmark reopens Danske money laundering probe, UK launches related probe

21.09

Estonian state taps ten times as many phones as Sweden, Finland

21.09

Survey: Nearly one third of voters support Ratas as prime minister

21.09

Anvelt on migration crisis: To protect country, Estonia also favours fences

21.09

Pope greets people of Estonia ahead of next week's visit

20.09

INTERVIEW: World-famous opera tenor José Cura on new Tallinn production

20.09

State wants to cover occupation damages for churches from 2018 budget

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: