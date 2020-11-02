news

Replica forest brother bunker reopened in Lääne-Viru County ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
Replica forest brothers bunker at Lebavere, Lääne-Viru County.
Replica forest brothers bunker at Lebavere, Lääne-Viru County.
news

A replica forest brothers bunker has been reopened in Väike-Maarja, Lääne-Viru County, and is open to the public to get a taste of how resistance to Soviet occupation during and after World War Two was conducted.

A plaque was also unveiled at Väike-Maarja church, dedicated to the forest brothers of Lääne-Viru County, ETV morning show "Terevisioon" reported.

The bunker is a replica of one constructed by local Forest Brother Martin Tamme. Tamme spent many years surviving in such conditions until being apprehended by Soviet authorities in 1954 and deported to the Gulag system, only to return to Estonia some 15 years later.

The replica had been first built in 2001 in the forest at Lebavere, but was in need of refurbishment.

Heiki Magnus, board member of an association representing former Forest Brothers, says the plan is to open similar plaques in every Estonian county.

The Forest Brothers ("Metsavennad" in Estonian) resisted Soviet occupation from forest hideouts such as Tamme's bunker, at great personal risk and under constant threat of capture by Soviet patrols.

In Tamme's case, a first bunker built in the winter of 1945-1946 ended up being near a shootout at nearby Aruküla, after which he was fugitive in an abandoned bunker near Kadlia.

The bunker which has now been replicated saw Tamme go to ground, supplied with food and other necessaries by his family, including his young brother, but Tamme fitted the hideout out with both a sauna and a washtub.

Surviving two raids by Soviet authorities, Tamme's luck finally ran out in December 1954 when he was apprehended, and was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment in labor camps and prisons, finally being release in 1971.

More about Tamme's story (in Estonian) is here.

Organizers of the memorials say guided tours of the bunker are planned.

Around an estimated 1,000 Forest Brothers were active in Lääne- and Ida-Viru counties.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:02

Tallinn Central Market to get interim upgrade ahead of full refurbish

19:33

Nord Pool electricity prices briefly go negative again Monday morning

19:02

Man sentenced to 17 years' jail for drug dealing

18:31

October significantly warmer than average this year

18:25

Martin Helme wants to rush through marriage 'referendum' bill this month

17:51

Pipedrive goes into black in 2019 for first time

17:19

Health Board: Mass COVID-19 testing not needed at present

16:46

Family values organization takes in close to €400,000 over past year

16:17

Replica forest brother bunker reopened in Lääne-Viru County

15:41

Tallinn's 'tram monument' taken under heritage protection

15:14

Statistics: Apartment prices rise over 23 percent on year to October

14:41

Health Board chief: Recent COVID-19 positive test shares rocketing

14:06

Infection at Gustav Adolf High School sends 17 classes to distance learning

13:39

German national handball team not granted quarantine exemption

13:12

Gallery: Exhibit for Venice Architecture Biennale opened in eight cities

13:10

Coronavirus round-up: October 26 - November 1

12:44

Culture recommendations: November 2 - 8

12:17

Hunt and Cincinnati Bengals take down Tennessee Titans

11:51

Pärnu Defense League regiment asks government to fund new building

11:23

Gallery: EDF Scouts Battalion wraps up week's successful exercise

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: