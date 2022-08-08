Gallery: Reenactment focuses on Saaremaa's most famous Forest Brother

Under the direction of Margus Sinimets, the Military Equipment Society of Saaremaa staged reenactments on the grounds of Kuressaare Castle on Sunday focusing on Elmar Ilp, the Western Estonian island's most famous Forest Brother.

Among the episodes from Ilp's life to be reenacted were Ilp's capture by the NKVD in 1950 as well as his robbery of a store in Sauvere, which ended up one of the partisan fighter's final acts. The goods Ilp stole from the village store were recently found stashed in a milk can in the forest on the island.

Ilp's three-person squad was eliminated by the NKVD on August 12, 1950, just a few weeks after the robbery of the Sauvere store.

This Saturday, the Saaremaa Freedom Fighters' Society will be erecting a three-meter oak cross in the forest in Luulupe in Ilp's memory, marking the site of the Forest Brother's final fight against occupying Soviet forces.

