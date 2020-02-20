Monday's Independence day starts with traditional flag raising ceremony

The traditional Estonian independence day flag-raising ceremony takes place at 7.34 a.m. in the Governor's Garden on Toompea next Monday.

The event is open to the public, and will see the national anthem being played as the flag is raised atop Pikk Hermann tower.

Speeches are due from Riigikogu speaker Henn Põlluaas (EKRE), with head of the Lutheran church in Estonia, Archibishop Urmas Viilma giving a blessing, and drama student and Voldemar Panso Prize-winner Maarja Johanna Mägi reading out the Estonian Declaration of Independence, according to a Riigikogu press release.

Two former presidents, Toomas Hendrik Ilves and Arnold Rüütel, will be in attendane, as will current President Kersti Kaljulaid.

MPs and government ministers, representatives of constitutional institutions and the diplomatic corps, and the Estonian Flag Association have also been invited.

Flag units from the volunteer Defence League, and its counterparts the Women's Home Defence, the Young Eagles, and the Home Daughters, will also be present, along with the Scouts, the Guides, academic organisations, as well as societies, associations and schools.

Music to be performed includes "Eesti lipp" ("Flag of Estonia", music by Enn Võrk, words by Martin Lipp), "Hoia, Jumal, Eestit" ("God Save Estonia", music by Juhan Aavik, words by Aleksander Leopold Raudkepp), rendered by the Estonian Male Choir Association, consisting of several choirs includint University Men's Choir, the Academic Male Choir of Tallinn University of Technology, accompanied by the Estonian Police and Border Guard Orchestra.

Estonian independence day is a national holiday. This year, the Republic of Estonia is celebrating 102 years since independence.

The Estonian flag itself is 135 years old.