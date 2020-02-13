Overview: Anniversary of the Republic of Estonia celebrations

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Guests at the president's reception.
Guests at the president's reception. Source: ERR
The 102nd-anniversary celebrations on February 24 will begin with the traditional flag-raising at Toompea in Tallinn and end with a special train ride for those attending the President's reception in Viljandi. But several events will also take place next Friday and Sunday.

Friday, February 21

The anniversary celebrations will begin on Friday when President Kersti Kaljulaid will hand over state decorations at Noblessner in Tallinn. The ceremony begins at 1 p.m.

Sunday, February 23

At 9 a.m. the president, at Kadriorg, will hand over a sword to the Defense Forces to be used at the Republic's anniversary parade.

At 10 a.m. wreaths will be laid on the graves of state figures at Metsakalmistu.

At 12 noon there will be an event at Maarjamäe Memorial to the Victims of Communism, initiated by President Kaljulaid, but with the help of the Estonian Memory Institute. 

"This is a thank-you event open to all, where the President wishes to acknowledge those who have contributed to Estonia, but who have suffered for it," said Sergei Metlev of the Estonian Institute of Memory. 

Monday, February 24

Monday will begin with the traditional flag-raising ceremony at 7.34 a.m. at sunrise in Tallinn. Everyone is welcome to the ceremony next to Toompea Castle.

Henn Põlluaas, Speaker of the Riigikogu, will make a speech with Urmas Viilma, Archbishop of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church. Prime Minister Jüri Ratas will also attend the flag-raising ceremony.

At approximately 8.35 a.m., the procession of academic organizations that began with the flag-raising ceremony should have reached the courtyard of the Stenbock House, where they will be greeted by the prime minister.

At 9 a.m., a wreath-laying ceremony will begin at the foot of the War of Independence Victory Pillar in Tallinn, with Ratas and other members of the government also in attendance.

At noon, the Defense Forces parade will begin at Vabaduse Square in Tallinn. It will be received by President Kaljulaid, attended by Prime Minister Ratas, other ministers and the diplomatic corps.

In the evening, the center of gravity shifts to Viljandi. This time, the festive concert and reception of the Presidential Republic's anniversary will be held at the Ugala Theater and will begin at 6 p.m. 

Guests of the President's reception will be offered the opportunity to travel to and from Viljandi by Elron train and to use the bus between the railway station and the theater. 

The reception of the president will be broadcast by ERR.

Editor: Helen Wright

